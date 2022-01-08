The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s and women’s basketball teams will see their return to action delayed a few more days.
UVI athletics officials announced Friday that the Buccaneers’ first games of 2022 — men’s-women’s doubleheaders against Rust College on Jan. 16-17 — have been canceled.
No reason was given in UVI’s release for the cancelation, but Buccaneers athletics director Jerel Drew said in an email that it was a “mutual” decision between the two schools due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases both in the territory and the mainland United States.
The newest mutation of the coronavirus, the omicron strain, has caused a massive rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, nearly 3,400 positive COVID test results have been recorded since Dec. 24, while in Mississippi — where Rust College in located — more than 54,000 cases have been reported.
With Friday’s cancelation, UVI’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to action on Jan. 21-22 against Florida National University at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
The doubleheader will be the first games played by both Buccaneers teams since Dec. 15, when they ended a road trip against Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.
UVI’s men are 2-9 (1-4 NAIA independent), while the Buccaneers’ women are 7-4 (3-2).
— Bill Kiser