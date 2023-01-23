The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team ends a five-week break with back-to-back games against the University of Fort Lauderdale.
The Buccaneers (1-12) open against the Eagles (11-12) tonight at the Scott Galvin Community Center in North Miami, Fla., then play again on Tuesday night. Both games are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Atlantic.
UVI, led by first-year head coach Shannon Taylor, played its last game on Dec. 14, losing 89-47 to Thomas University in Thomasville, Ga. That was the final game in a three-game road trip that had the Buccaneers playing in Louisiana and Alabama.
Despite the losing record, three players are averaging double-figure scoring for UVI. Junior guard Naythan Shaw-Clarke leads the Buccaneers at 21.2 points per game, with sophomore Jalil Langston at 18.3 per game and sophomore Eliyah Stevens at 12.0 per game. Stevens also leads the team in rebounding at 8.3 per game.
After the Fort Lauderdale series, UVI will take another break – just not as long – wrapping up its schedule with a three-game road trip in South Carolina. The Buccaneers have back-to-back games against Clinton (S.C.) College on Feb. 8 and Feb. 11, then take on Voorheis University in Denmark, S.C., on Feb. 13.