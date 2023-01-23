As it has for most of the season, the numbers haven’t been kind for the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
That was certainly the case Monday night, as the undermanned Buccaneers were routed by the University of Fort Lauderdale 91-72 in North Miami, Fla.
Despite playing its first game in more than five weeks, UVI (1-13) were able to stick with the bigger Eagles (12-12) until the final five minutes, when the Bucs’ lack of players caught up with them.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke scored a game-high 26 points and added a season-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double with UVI.
Jalil Langston added 19 points and Joel Contreras had 14 points for the Buccaneers.
That wasn’t enough to overcome Fort Lauderdale’s numbers advantage, with four players scoring in double figures — two coming up with double-doubles.
Trevon White led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Brahin Riley added 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and Kemari Brown and Daveion Brandon had 12 points each for the Eagles, who won for the eighth time in their past nine games.
Turning point
UVI actually got off to a good start, scoring the game’s first six points in the first two minutes and holding the lead for just over 2½ minutes of the first half.
It didn’t last, however — Riley’s dunk with 17 minutes, 6 seconds remaining put Fort Lauderdale ahead to stay.
The Eagles would go on to pull ahead by as many as 17 points late in the first half, going up 48-31 — the margin at the break — on Brandon’s layup with 45 seconds remaining.
The Buccaneers began making some headway in the second half, cutting Fort Lauderdale’s lead down to 10 points twice, the last at 63-53 on William Steger’s layup with 9:56 left.
That’s as close as UVI would get, as the Eagles would extend their lead to as many as 23 points, leading 87-64 on White’s layup with 3:07 remaining.
Key players
Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands: It was homecoming night of sorts for the 6-foot-3 junior guard, who grew up in nearby Tamarac, Fla. He delivers with his first double-double. He made 10 of 18 from the field and 6 of 9 on free throws, but also had a game-high nine turnovers.
Trevon White, University of Fort Lauderdale: The freshman had his third double-double of the season for the Eagles. He was near-perfect Monday — 8 of 10 from the field, 2 of 2 on free throws — and also had four assists and four steals.
Observations
• UVI’s roster lost another player to injury when sophomore Eliyah Stevens was declared out for the rest of the season. Stevens, a 6-4 forward from Atlanta, was the Buccaneers’ leading rebounder at 8.3 per game, and their No. 3 scorer at 12.0 points per game. Because of Stevens’ absence, UVI dressed just six players for Monday’s game against the Eagles.
• Fort Lauderdale was also missing a key player — sophomore Benez Woodard, the Eagles’ leading scorer at 12.4 points per game, who was out with foot and toe injuries. Unlike the Buccaneers, Fort Lauderdale had plenty of reserves — 11 players got on the court Monday, with 10 scoring.
What’s next
UVI takes on Fort Lauderdale again tonight at the Scott Galvin Community Center in North Miami, Fla. Game time is 8 p.m. Atlantic.
The Buccaneers then take another break — this time 18 days — before they close out their season with a five-game, seven-day road trip in South Carolina and Florida.
UVI opens the series against Morris College in Sumter, S.C., on Feb. 11, followed by a matchup against Voorheis University in Denmark, S.C., on Feb. 13.
The Buccaneers then travel to North Miami, Fla., again for the Skinner Classic, being played at the University of Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 15-17. In addition to UVI and Fort Lauderdale, teams involved are Atlantis University and the University of the Bahamas.