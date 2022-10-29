Just two games into the 2022-2023 season, it’s apparent the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team has a few things to work on.

The Buccaneers will have a few days to work on those things after wrapping up their season-opening Florida road trip with a 114-57 loss against St. Thomas University on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

