Just two games into the 2022-2023 season, it’s apparent the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team has a few things to work on.
The Buccaneers will have a few days to work on those things after wrapping up their season-opening Florida road trip with a 114-57 loss against St. Thomas University on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke had another big game, scoring a game- and season-high 26 points and leading two other players in double figures for UVI (0-2). Jalil Langston added 14 points and Eliyah Stevens had 13 points.
However, the Buccaneers’ defense gave up triple digits for the second straight night, as the undefeated Bobcats (2-0) had all 15 of their players score — four finishing in double figures.
Dalon Dean led St. Thomas with 18 points, Milton Matthews added 15 points, Jordan Hernandez had 12 points and D’Andre Johnson 10 points for the Bobcats, who also scored in triple digits for the second straight game.
Turning point
This one was over with early, even though UVI scored the game’s first points on Stevens’ jumper 45 seconds into Friday’s game.
That was the only time the Buccaneers would lead, however — Hernandez’s 3-pointer a minute later put St. Thomas ahead, and kicked off a game-changing run that saw the Bobcats take a 48-25 halftime lead.
St. Thomas’ first double-digit lead came at the 15:14 mark on Johnson’s layup to go ahead 15-4; that went to 20 points (29-9) on Dean’s dunk with 10:36 left; and went as high as 27 points (48-21) on Dean’s 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the half.
The Bobcats got into triple digits with less than five minutes remaining in the second half, with Bryant Tallie’s layup giving St. Thomas a 100-45 lead at the 4:38 mark.
St. Thomas’ biggest lead — 59 points — came in the final minute, with Nathan Hale’s 3-pointer putting the Bobcats up 114-55 with 31 seconds left.
Key players
Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands: After having a big game Thursday against Florida Memorial (24 points), the 6-foot-3 junior went two better Friday. He made 12 of 18 from the field (but missed his lone 3-point attempt) and only 2 of 6 on free throws. He also had five rebounds and a team-best four steals — but also made seven turnovers.
Dalon Dean, St. Thomas University: The 6-3 junior, a transfer from Arkansas Coastal Junior College, had another big game off the bench for the Bobcats. He made 7 of 14 from the field (4 of 10 on 3-pointers) after scoring a season-best 20 points a day earlier in beating Carlow University.
Observations
• UVI had another decent shooting game, making 40% from the field (24 of 60) after going 44.1% (26 of 59) in Thursday’s 103-71 loss to Florida Memorial.
The Buccaneers even attempted and made their first 3-pointers after not attempting even one against the Bobcats. But they struggled there (2 of 15) and on free throws (7 of 16).
It’s just that St. Thomas made even more — 56.3% from the field (36 of 64), including 15 of 35 on 3-pointers, and 27 of 31 on free throws.
The Bobcats’ real damage came in the second half — they made 19 of 26 from the field (73.1%), 7 of 11 on 3-pointers (63.6%) and even 21 of 24 free throws (87.5%).
• St. Thomas was able to go deep on its bench and not lose much in the way of scoring — all 15 Bobcats players had two or more points, while all of UVI’s scoring came from its five starters. That led to a 68-0 advantage for St. Thomas in points off the bench.
• Another disadvantage for the Buccaneers came off their turnovers. While UVI had 26 to 14 for St. Thomas, it was the Bobcats who better took advantage of the extra scoring chances, finishing with a 46-8 edge in points off TOs.
Up next
The Buccaneers return to St. Thomas for the first of their three games in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic, which begins Nov. 3, at the university’s Elridge Wilbur Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
UVI opens the tournament Nov. 3 against Southern University-New Orleans, then faces Warner University on Nov. 4 and St. Thomas University (again) on Nov. 5.