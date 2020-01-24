University of the Virgin Islands’ Keith Gilmore, top, goes over College of the Ozarks defender Matt Luebbert for a layup during the first half of their Jan. 7 game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones gives instructions to his players during a timeout in the first half against College of the Ozarks on Jan. 8 at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — Even as the 2019-2020 season winds down, University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones has just two things on his mind: winning games, and getting the team in position for a possible spot in the NAIA playoffs.
The latter — making the playoffs — will depend greatly on the former, beginning with this weekend’s series against National Christian College Athletic Association power Grace Christian University. The Buccaneers (9-12) will play the Tigers (10-10) twice — tonight and Saturday — at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center, with game time both days at 7:30 p.m.
