ST. THOMAS — Even as the 2019-2020 season winds down, University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones has just two things on his mind: winning games, and getting the team in position for a possible spot in the NAIA playoffs.

The latter — making the playoffs — will depend greatly on the former, beginning with this weekend’s series against National Christian College Athletic Association power Grace Christian University. The Buccaneers (9-12) will play the Tigers (10-10) twice — tonight and Saturday — at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center, with game time both days at 7:30 p.m.

— Email Sports Editor Bill Kiser at bkiser@dailynews.vi.