ST. THOMAS — If it’s any consolation, the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team didn’t let its Thursday night opponent in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic score in triple digits.
But that was a small consolation, as the Buccaneers fell to Southern University at New Orleans 77-59 in the final game of Thursday’s tournament at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
After sticking close for the first 6½ minutes of the first half, UVI (0-3) saw the Knights start pulling away to hand the Buccaneers their third consecutive loss.
Jalil Langston scored a game-high 21 points and led three players in double figures for UVI. Joel Contreras and Naythan Shaw-Clarke each added 10 points.
That wasn’t enough to overcome Southern-New Orleans (1-1), which won its first game of the season behind its balance, with five players finishing in double figures.
Devin Daniels led the Knights with 14 points, Brown Brown came off the bench to add 12 points, Bryce Brown had 11 points and reserves Chaun Moore and Jayden Dunn scored 10 points each.
Unlike the first two games, in which UVI lost by 32 and 57 points, the Buccaneers actually were in contention in Thursday’s game — at least for a while.
The two teams battled through six leads changes and a tie over the first six minutes, with UVI’s biggest lead coming early — five points, at 7-2 on Langston’s 3-pointer with 17 minutes, 19 seconds left — and were ahead 11-10 at the 13:47 mark on Stevens’ jumper.
But the final lead change went Southern-New Orleans’ way — Dunn’s 3-pointer with 13:34 left put the Knights ahead 13-11 — and they never relinquished the lead, pulling ahead 44-28 by the end of the half.
Southern-New Orleans would take its biggest lead – 23 points – in the final nine minutes of the second half, going ahead 64-41 on Trevontay Alford’s two free throws with 8:22 remaining.
Jalil Langston, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-3 sophomore, a transfer from Bridgewater (Va.) College, had his third straight double-digit game (and a season best). He made 6 of 15 from the field (including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers) and 7 of 11 free throws.
Devin Daniels, Southern University at New Orleans: Daniels made an impact for the Knights on both ends of the floor. He made 6 of 9 from the field (including his lone 3-point attempt) and 1 of 3 free throws.
UVI next plays Warner University at 8 p.m. today at the the Blake Sports and Fitness Center. In the first game, Southern-New Orleans takes on St. Thomas University at 2:30 p.m.
