Not a great start for new University of the Virgin Islands men’s basketball coach Shannon Taylor or his players.
The Buccaneers lost their season opener — Taylor’s first game since his hiring last month — on Thursday night, falling 103-71 to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Junior Naythan Shaw-Clarke led three players in double figures for short-handed UVI (0-1) — which used just eight players — with a game-high 24 points. Sophomore Jalil Langston added 20 points and sophomore Eliyah Stevens — one of four returnees from last year’s team — had 10 points.
That wasn’t enough to make up for the bigger (in size and numbers) Lions (1-0), the defending champions from the NAIA’s Sun Conference.
Florida Memorial played 14 players, with 11 scoring at least two points and five finishing in double figures. Cam’ron Wilson led the Lions with 19 points, Christian Taylor and Miles Jordan-Smartt each had 13 points, and Tariq Humes and Anfernee King added 12 points each.
The Buccaneers actually held the lead early, going up 4-3 on Stevens’ layup with 18 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half. But Florida Memorial went back ahead on Tavin Pierre-Philippe’s 3-pointer nine seconds later.
The Lions never trailed again, although UVI did manage to pull within 29-23 with 5 minutes remaining in the half on Jalil Langston’s layup. But Florida Memorial closed out the half with a 13-4 run to go ahead 42-27 at the half.
The Lions began pulling away in the second half, taking their first 20-point lead at 59-38 on King’s 3-pointer with 13:36 left, and going up by 30 with 1:24 left on Jordan Jackson’s 3-pointer.
Florida Memorial’s biggest lead came a minute later when Alex Doane’s 3 put the Lions ahead 103-69.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-3 junior guard, a transfer from NJCAA school Hillsborough Community College, made 8 of 15 from the field and 8 of 16 free throws. He also had five rebounds and the Buccaneers’ only two assists.
Cam’ron Wilson, Florida Memorial University: The 6-6 junior forward, a transfer from California’s West Hills College-Lemoore, made 7 of 12 from the field (including 3 of 8 3-pointers) and 4 of 6 free throws.
• UVI didn’t have a bad night shooting the ball … except in one area. The Buccaneers made 26 of 59 from the field (44.1%) and 19 of 29 free throws. Meanwhile, Florida Memorial shot 46.8% from the field (36 of 77) and 14 of 20 free throws.
• The area where UVI had problems — 3-point shooting … or rather, the absence of it. The Buccaneers did not attempt a single shot from long range, and the Lions made them pay for it. Florida Memorial made 17 of 44 on 3-pointers, with nine players making at least one. Humes was 4 of 7 on 3s, King made 3 of 6 and Wilson 3 of 8.
• Turnovers also took a toll on UVI. The Buccaneers had 29 turnovers compared to 17 by the Lions, and there was a bigger difference in points off TOs — 38 for Florida Memorial to 13 for UVI.
• The Lions’ size advantage (seven players 6-5 or taller) also was a disadvantage for the Buccaneers. While Florida Memorial only outrebounded UVI 44-37, the Lions did have five blocks.
• Another area where the numbers worked against UVI was from its bench — the Buccaneers’ reserves only had eight points, compared to 51 by Florida Memorial’s reserves.
UVI remains in Miami Gardens for the final game of its Florida road trip, taking on St. Thomas University at 5 p.m. today.