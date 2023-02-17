So the third time wasn’t the charm for the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
The short-handed Buccaneers saw an early lead disappear just as quickly to the University of Fort Lauderdale, which pulled away in the second half for a 103-68 victory Thursday night in UFL’s Skinner Classic tournament in North Miami, Fla.
It was the third time this season UVI (3-16) has lost — and soundly — to the Eagles (17-12). Fort Lauderdale’s two previous victories over the Bucs came last month (91-72 on Jan. 23, 101-71 on Jan. 24), also in North Miami.
Jalil Langston scored 19 points to lead three other players in double figures for the Buccaneers. William Steger added 18 points, Joel Contreras made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Naythan Shaw-Clarke had 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
However, UVI — which dressed, and played, only six players — couldn’t overcome the Eagles’ overall numbers, with four players finishing in double figures and 11 scoring overall.
Brahin Riley led Fort Lauderdale — which won its seventh straight — with 17 points. Jongkor Unguec had 16 points, Aubrey Washington II added 15 points and Mark Lancaster scored 10 points.
It was the Buccaneers that had the early advantage, with Steger’s three-point play and Contreras’ 3-pointer giving UVI a 6-2 lead with 16 minutes, 45 seconds left.
However, the Bucs’ lead didn’t last long – Unguec hit a 3 and Riley followed with a free throw to tie the game with 15:07 left, and kicked off a 20-1 run over the next five minutes that put the Eagles ahead to stay. Riley’s dunk with 14:58 left put Fort Lauderdale ahead, and Unguec’s jumper gave UFL a 22-7 lead with 10:19 remaining.
That didn’t mean UVI was out of contention yet – the Buccaneers pulled back within six points late in the half, and only trailed 43-35 at the break.
It was in the second half when things started to get out of reach for UVI. Only ahead 61-56 with 13:18 left, the Eagles outscored the Buccaneers 42-10 the rest of the way.
Jalil Langston, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard had one of his best shooting nights of the season. He made 8 of 11 from the field (but missed his lone 3-point attempt) and 3 of 5 free throws.
Brahin Riley, University of Fort Lauderdale: The junior forward kicked off the Eagles’ first-half run, scoring 11 points during that 20-1 run. He also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Buccaneers wrap up play in the Skinner Classic today against Florida National University at 5 p.m. Atlantic.