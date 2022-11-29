The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball teams posted season-high scoring numbers over the weekend, but still lost twice to Florida Memorial in a doubleheader in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The winless Buccaneers opened the weekend doubleheader with a 98-77 loss to the Lions. UVI then followed that up 24 hours later by losing to Florida Memorial 95-81 on Sunday at the FMU Wellness Center.