The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball teams posted season-high scoring numbers over the weekend, but still lost twice to Florida Memorial in a doubleheader in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The winless Buccaneers opened the weekend doubleheader with a 98-77 loss to the Lions. UVI then followed that up 24 hours later by losing to Florida Memorial 95-81 on Sunday at the FMU Wellness Center.
The losses drop the Buccaneers’ record to 0-10 for the season under first-year head coach Shannon Taylor, and extended the team’s losing streak to 12 games, dating back to the 2021-2022 season.
Three players — Jalil Langston, Naythan Shaw-Clarke and Eliyah Stevens — all had a big weekend for the Buccaneers, scoring in double figures in both games.
In the opener Saturday, Shaw-Clarke had a game-high 27 points for UVI, while Langston added 22 points and Stevens finished with 17 points; the next day, Langston led the Buccaneers with 26 points, Shaw-Clarke added 24 points and Stevens had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Jalil Langston: The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, a transfer from Virginia’s Thomas Nelson Community College, had his third straight 20-point game and the fifth this season, and upped his scoring average to 18.9 per game, No. 2 on the Buccaneers’ roster.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke: The 6-3 junior guard, a transfer from Oklahoma’s Langston University, had his sixth 20-point game and the fourth in the Bucs’ last five games. That keeps him atop the team’s scoring at 20.9 per game. He also flirted with a triple-double in Saturday’s loss, adding nine rebounds and eight assists.
Eliyah Stevens: The 6-4 sophomore forward — one of four players to return from last season’s Buccaneers roster — posted his third double-double of the season (and just missed having a fourth, with nine boards in Saturday’s loss), and the fourth of his UVI career. He’s now averaging 12.0 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.
• The Buccaneers’ problems aren’t getting the ball in the basket — they shot a season-best 49.2% in Saturday’s loss, and their season average of 44.5% is 142nd out of 232 NAIA schools. It’s all the scoring opportunities they don’t take advantage of, namely at the free throw line. UVI is averaging 51.4% on free throws — second-worst in the NAIA. And the Bucs aren’t much better on their 3-point shooting — at 24.0%, they’re 225th nationally.
• A big problem UVI had against Florida National was the size of the two teams’ rosters. With St. Thomas native Denny Gonzalez benched due to a class scheduling issue, the Buccaneers had only eight players available for this weekend’s games, while the Lions had 15 — and used all of them.
• UVI is now 0-5 against Florida Memorial all-time, with the series between the two teams dating back to the 2017-2018 season. Three of the Buccaneers’ losses have come against the Lions in the last month — they opened the season with a 103-71 defeat on Oct. 27 in Florida.
UVI has a three-game road trip through Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia coming next week. The Bucs open the series against Southern University at New Orleans on Dec. 9 (game time 9 p.m. Atlantic), then head to Mobile, Ala., to face Spring Hill College on Dec. 12 (8:30 p.m. Atlantic). The trip closes on Dec. 14 against Thomas University in Thomasville, Ga. (3 p.m. Atlantic).