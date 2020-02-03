University of the Virgin Islands’ Josh Goss, center, goes between Carver College defenders Jessy Haynes, left, and Julian Fuller, right, for a layup during the second half of Saturday’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, left, yells encouragement to Buccaneers guard Kamoi Lake, right, during the first half of Saturday's game against Carver Colllege at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, drives past Carver College's Glenn Sims, right, for a layup during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, drives past Carver College's Glenn Sims, right, for a layup during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Keith Gilmore, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Carver College's Jhonny Lutula during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, collides with Carver College's Keith Krousier, center, as he passes off to a teammate during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas. At right is Carver College's Glenn Sims.
University of the Virgin Islands players Drake Elliot, left, and Ahmed Coulibaly stand under the basket as its clock shows 24 seconds and the shot clock eight seconds in memorial to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant before the start of Saturday's game aganst Carver College at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Josh Goss, center, goes between Carver College defenders Jessy Haynes, left, and Julian Fuller, right, for a layup during the second half of Saturday’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, left, yells encouragement to Buccaneers guard Kamoi Lake, right, during the first half of Saturday's game against Carver Colllege at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, drives past Carver College's Glenn Sims, right, for a layup during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, drives past Carver College's Glenn Sims, right, for a layup during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands' Keith Gilmore, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Carver College's Jhonny Lutula during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, collides with Carver College's Keith Krousier, center, as he passes off to a teammate during the first half of Saturday's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas. At right is Carver College's Glenn Sims.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands players Drake Elliot, left, and Ahmed Coulibaly stand under the basket as its clock shows 24 seconds and the shot clock eight seconds in memorial to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant before the start of Saturday's game aganst Carver College at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
ST. THOMAS — Just about every team the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team knows that senior Keith Gilmore can score in bunches.
However, it was Gilmore’s teammates that came up with the points in the clutch as the Buccaneers pulled away late to beat Atlanta’s Carver College 73-59 on Saturday night at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.