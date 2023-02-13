It took most of the season, but Shannon Taylor finally has a winning streak going with his University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
The short-handed Buccaneers won their second straight after pulling out a 58-56 victory over Voorheis University’s Tigers on Monday night in Denmark, S.C.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke scored a game-high 26 points for UVI (3-14), none more important than his game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining after the Buccaneers led by 12 points at the halftime break.
Jalil Langston added 13 points for UVI in its first back-to-back wins under Taylor — the Bucs’ first-year head coach from California — after Saturday’s 81-76 victory over Morris College ended the team’s four-game losing streak.
Jordan Blue had 12 points for Voorheis (12-12).
The Buccaneers dressed just six players again, and Voorheis took advantage of that early, leading 18-12 just past the midway point of the first half.
But UVI closed out the half with a 25-7 run over the final nine minutes, tying the game at 18-all on William Steger’s jumper with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left, then taking the lead on Langston’s two free throws 39 seconds later.
The Bucs went on to take a 37-25 lead at the halftime break, and build that to 46-31 on Shaw-Clarke’s jumper with 13:29 left in the second half.
That’s when the Tigers started their comeback, going on a 23-4 run over the next nine minutes. Kristian Ford capped the run with a jumper and three-point play for a 54-50 Voorheis lead with 4:55 left.
UVI found its second wind, however, rallying to tie the game at 54-all on Langston’s layup with 3:31 left, then going up 56-54 on Shaw-Clarke’s layup with 1:11 left.
Hector Rosario tied the game again on a jumper with 27 seconds remaining, only to see the Bucs put the game in the hands of Shaw-Clarke in the final seconds.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-3 junior guard also had a game-high 13 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double, as well as four steals. He made 12 of 17 from the field and 2 of 5 free throws.
Jordan Blue, Voorheis University: The 6-3 junior guard, the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 10.3 per game, was the only Tigers’ player who could consistently score. He made 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 2 on free throws.
• The Buccaneers had their best shooting game of the season Monday, making 54.8% (23 of 42) from the field, as well as outrebounding the Tigers 36-22.
• One disadvantage UVI had was in turnovers — and that helped keep Voorheis in the game. The Buccaneers made 19 turnovers (to just nine by the Tigers), with VU finishing with a 21-8 edge in points off turnovers.
UVI’s road trip now heads south to Florida, where it will play its final three games in the University of Fort Lauderdale’s Skinner Classic tournament.
The Buccaneers open tournament play Wednesday against the Owls of Florida Palms University (10-11), with game time 3 p.m. Atlantic.
UVI then faces the Eagles of Fort Lauderdale (15-12) for the third time this season on Thursday at 9 p.m. Atlantic. The Buccaneers lost both of their previous meetings — 91-72 on Jan. 23 and 101-71 on Jan. 24 — in North Miami, Fla.
The Bucs wrap up their season on Friday against the Conquistadors of Florida National University (4-13) at 5 p.m. Atlantic.