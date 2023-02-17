An up-and-down season ended on a very high note for the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
The shorthanded Buccaneers rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the second half to beat an equally shorthanded Florida National University 66-62 on Friday in their 2022-2023 season finale at the Skinner Classic in North Miami, Fla.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke finished with his sixth consecutive double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down a season-best 16 rebounds for UVI, which wrapped up its season at 4-16.
Jalil Langston added 17 points, and William Steger and Nathan Carroll had 13 points each for the Buccaneers, whose first season under head coach Shannon Taylor wrapped up with three wins in UVI’s final five games.
That was enough to overcome the Conquistadors (4-16), led by a game-high 30 points from Jovan Debrito. Zachary Arias added 15 points, and 6-foot-9 center Jesus Rivas had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Florida National lead for most of the first half — the Bucs led twice, the last at 14-12 on Shaw-Clarke’s layup with 9 minutes, 48 seconds left, and tied the score twice — before the Conquistadors began to assert themselves.
Florida National would go on to lead by as many as seven points in the half — 29-22 with 4:03 left on Arias’ 3-pointers — before going out of the half ahead 33-30. The Conquistadors had their biggest lead early in the second half, going ahead 40-32 on another Arias 3-pointer with 16:45 remaining.
That’s when the Buccaneers picked up their second wind, with a 17-2 run over the next five minutes putting UVI back in the lead for good.
Back-to-back dunks by Langston kicked off the run, Carroll’s 3-pointer with 14:41 left put the Bucs up 41-40, and Shaw-Clarke’s layup with 11:44 remaining gave UVI its biggest lead of the game (49-42).
The Conquistadors managed to cut the Bucs’ lead to a single point three times in the final 7½ minutes, the last at 62-61 on Arias’ layup with 2:06 left. But Florida National managed just a single free throws down the stretch in closing its season with six straight losses.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-3 junior guard became a double-double machine for the Buccaneers in their final weeks, averaging 22 points and 12.7 boards during the six-game run.
Jovan Debrito, Florida National University: The 6-1 sophomore guard was a 3-point machine for the Conquistadors, making 7 of 11 against UVI (11 of 26 overall on field goals). He had five alone in the first half and scored 17 points as FNU built its lead.
• Both teams went into their final game of the season shorthanded — UVI dressed just six players, after starting the season with a 10-man roster; Florida National had seven players, after starting off the year with nine.
• Neither team shot particularly well, although they both made up for it in different ways. The Buccaneers were 23 of 58 from the field (39.7%), the Conquistadors 25 of 66 (37.9%).
While Florida National made up for that with its 3-pointers (10 of 23, to 7 of 22 for UVI), the Bucs were 13 of 22 on free throws to 2 of 6 by FNU.
• It was a surprisingly error-free game for both teams, who combined for 15 turnovers — seven by UVI, eight by Florida National. That was far below their season averages — 17.7 per game by the Buccaneers, 14.7 by the Conquistadors.