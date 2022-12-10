Shannon Taylor finally got his first win with the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Buccaneers, as they snapped a 12-game losing streak Friday night with a 68-66 overtime victory over Southern University of New Orleans.
Taylor, who took over as UVI’s head coach just a month before the start of the 2022-2023 season, had lost his first 10 games — the 12-game losing streak extended to their final two games of the 2021-2022 season.
However, the short-handed Buccaneers finally broke through in Taylor’s 11th game, overcoming a double-digit deficit early in the second half.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke scored 24 points to lead three players in double figures for UVI (1-10), which dressed just seven players Friday.
Jalil Langston and Mario Dawson both had double-doubles — Langston 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Dawson 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
Isaiah Sanders led the Knights (2-8) with 24 points, and Jeremiah Simon added 10 points as Southern-New Orleans’ losing streak reached eight straight.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-3 junior is the Buccaneers’ leading scorer, and he came up with his seventh 20-point game of the season. While he made just 7 of 20 from the field (and 0 for 2 on 3-pointers), Shaw-Clarke was 10 of 13 on free throws. He also had five rebounds and a team-best six assists.
Isaiah Sanders, Southern University at New Orleans: The freshman guard was averaging just 8.6 points per game for the Knights, but came up with a season-high game Friday night. He made 9 of 22 from the field (3 of 11 on 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 free throws. He also had six rebounds and two assists.
• Neither team had a good night shooting the ball — UVI was 24 of 66 from the field (36.4%) and 0 for 10 on 3-pointers, while Southern-New Orleans was 23 of 69 (33.3%) and 8 of 32 on 3s.
• The difference — and where the Buccaneers made up the points — was at the free throw line. There, UVI was 20 of 37 (54.1%), while the Knights were 12 of 18 (66.7%).
• UVI also had one of its best rebounding games this season, with 55 boards to 42 by Southern-New Orleans. That included a 16-9 edge on the offensive glass.
The Buccaneers next travel to Mobile, Ala., to play Spring Hill College — an NCAA Division II program — on Monday at the college’s Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center. The Badgers are 4-4, and enter riding a two-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Southern-New Orleans won’t play again until well after New Year’s Day, facing Tougaloo College on Jan. 15 in Nashville, Tenn.