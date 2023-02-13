The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with an 81-76 victory over Morris College on Saturday in Sumter, S.C.
Four players finished in double figures for the Buccaneers (2-14), with two posting double-doubles in handing the Hornets (2-19) their fifth consecutive loss.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke finished with 27 points (tying his season best) and a season-high 11 rebounds to lead UVI, his third straight double-double this season.
Jalil Langston added 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double, William Steger had a season-best 17 points and six assists, and Joel Contreras scored 15 points for the Buccaneers.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Morris College.
UVI resumes its season-ending road trip tonight in Denmark, S.C., against Voorhees University. Game time is 7 p.m. Atlantic.