The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team opens a road trip in the mainland United States tonight in Louisiana with a rematch against Southern University at New Orleans.

Tonight’s game at SUNO’s Health and Physical Education Building is the first of three games over the next six days for the winless Buccaneers. UVI follows with games against Spring Hill College, an NCAA Division II school, in Mobile, Ala., on Monday, Dec. 12; and at Thomas University on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Thomasville, Ga.