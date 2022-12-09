The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team opens a road trip in the mainland United States tonight in Louisiana with a rematch against Southern University at New Orleans.
Tonight’s game at SUNO’s Health and Physical Education Building is the first of three games over the next six days for the winless Buccaneers. UVI follows with games against Spring Hill College, an NCAA Division II school, in Mobile, Ala., on Monday, Dec. 12; and at Thomas University on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Thomasville, Ga.
The Buccaneers (0-10) enter tonight’s game on a 12-game losing streak, dating back to the 2021-2022 season. That includes a 77-59 home loss to the Knights on Nov. 3 during the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic.
The Buccaneers last played on Nov. 27, wrapping up a two-game series against Florida Memorial University with a 95-81 loss in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Southern-New Orleans is 2-9 this season, and has lost seven consecutive games heading into its return match against UVI. The Knights last played on Nov. 28, losing to LSU-Alexandria 95-77.
Spring Hill is 4-4 this season and has won its last two games – 68-65 over Morehouse College on Dec. 1, and 72-60 over Clark Atlanta University on Dec. 3. The Badgers have never played UVI.
Meanwhile, Thomas enters with the best record of the Buccaneers’ three opponents – 8-2 overall, 4-0 Sun Conference – and take a six-game winning streak into its first-ever meeting against the Buccaneers.
However, the Night Hawks are coming off an 84-72 exhibition loss to NCAA D-II school Florida Tech on Dec. 4.
Three players are averaging in double figures for UVI this season, led by junior Naythan Shaw-Clarke at 20.9 points per game. Sophomore Jalil Langston is next at 18.9 points, and Eliyah Stevens – one of four returning players from last season – is at 12.0 points. Stevens also leads the team in rebounding at 8.3 per game.