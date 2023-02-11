The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team will close out its 2022-2023 season with a five-game road trip through South Carolina and Florida beginning this weekend.

The Buccaneers (1-14) begin their season-ending series today against Morris College in Sumter, S.C., with the game scheduled for a 3 p.m. Atlantic start. The Hornets are 2-18 this season, and have lost their last four games.