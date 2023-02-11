The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team will close out its 2022-2023 season with a five-game road trip through South Carolina and Florida beginning this weekend.
The Buccaneers (1-14) begin their season-ending series today against Morris College in Sumter, S.C., with the game scheduled for a 3 p.m. Atlantic start. The Hornets are 2-18 this season, and have lost their last four games.
UVI then travels about 65 miles southwest to Denmark, S.C., where the Buccaneers will take on Voorheis University on Monday, with game time at 9 p.m. Atlantic. The Tigers are 11-10 this season, and have won two straight and five of their last seven games.
The road trip then heads south to Florida, where UVI will play its final three games in the University of Fort Lauderdale’s Skinner Classic tournament.
The Buccaneers open tournament play Wednesday, Feb. 15, against the Owls of Florida Palms University (10-11), with game time 3 p.m. Atlantic.
UVI then faces the Eagles of Fort Lauderdale (15-12) for the third time this season on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. Atlantic. The Buccaneers lost both of their previous meetings – 91-72 on Jan. 23 and 101-71 on Jan. 24 – in North Miami, Fla.
The Bucs wrap up their season on Friday, Feb. 17, against the Conquistadors of Florida National University (4-13) at 5 p.m. Atlantic.