It’s been more than three months since the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team played its last game.
It’s going to be even longer before the Lady Buccaneers play again, after UVI athletics officials canceled the remainder of UVI’s 2022-2023 schedule.
School officials announced the move Tuesday, saying the cancelations were “due to a number of injuries as well as some ineligible players for the second semester,” according to a press release issued by the university.
UVI is also looking for a replacement for Lady Bucs head coach Lynika “Nikki” Collins, who left last December after nearly three seasons heading the program.
“We realized at the start of the fall we were already shorthanded, and if we found ourselves in a situation where we had injuries or eligibility issues to deal with, it would have obviously snowballed and would have been even more challenging for us to continue,” interim UVI athletics director Henville Pole — also the executive assistant to Provost Camille McKayle and the Provost Office’s budget director — said in an interview with The Daily News.
“With that said, we’ve really started our focus now towards recruitment for 2023-2024 in terms of the number of players and the type of players we’re looking for.”
The postponed (and now canceled) games — all of them road games for the Lady Buccaneers — were against Tougaloo College on Nov. 16, Southern University at New Orleans on Dec. 9, Spring Hill College on Dec. 12, a doubleheader against the University of Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, Voorheis University on Monday, and a doubleheader against North American University on Thursday and Friday.
The move by university officials did not come as a surprise, since UVI’s women had not played a game since early November, and had listed games through February 2023 as “postponed.”
The Lady Buccaneers were 0-5 when the postponements came up, with their last game Nov. 4 during UVI’s own HBCU Basketball Classic — a 67-36 loss to Philander Smith College on the final day of the tournament.
In that game, UVI had only six players dressed out — and all six played. However, injuries also started to take a toll on the team, with starting point guard Ja’Learia Hill injuring her knee before the Philander Smith game, and one other unspecified player going down with injuries afterwards.
Add on the eligibility issues, and the Lady Buccaneers found themselves without enough players to even have a starting five on the court.
Pole said former Ivanna Eudora Kean High School coach Derek Heyliger was approached about taking over the program, and that he may have a role with the team in the future. In the meantime, current UVI men’s coach Shannon Taylor has been named the interim women’s coach.
As for filling out UVI’s roster, Pole said that student tryouts were held Jan. 28. But when that did not produce the desired results, the decision was made to call off the remaining games.
“We attempted to salvage the remainder of the season with the walk-on tryouts,” Pole said. “When that effort was unsuccessful, at that point we made the decision that it was time for us to pull the plug, advise the teams that were on our schedule that we would not be able to compete for the remainder of the spring and to cancel the season.”
