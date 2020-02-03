ST. THOMAS — University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball coach Jackson Dolor is the first to admit that his team has way more losses that he likes.

But over the last month, the Lady Buccaneers are now batting .500 after beating Atlanta’s Carver College 69-53 on Saturday night in their final home game.

