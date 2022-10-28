The numbers — or lack of them — haven’t worked well for the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team in its season-opening road trip to Florida.
That was on display Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the undermanned Lady Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss, falling to Florida Memorial University 83-47.
Only six of UVI’s seven players got on the court in Friday’s loss, with all six scoring — two in double figures. Ja’Learia Hill put up a team-best 17 points and Kierra Neal — the lone returnee from last season’s team — added 12 points. Brittney Smith also had 13 rebounds and five assists.
That wasn’t enough to handle the Lady Lions (1-0), who had eight of their 11 players score in winning their season opener — four of them in double figures.
Aliyah-Deen Ahmad led Florida Memorial with a game-high 23 points. Nyah Johnson added 16 points, Chantel Barnett had 13 points and Lameez Kahn scored 10 points. Jasminie Worthy, a 6-foot-4 forward, had 14 rebounds and 7 blocked shots.
Things started off bad for UVI in the first quarter, getting outscored 20-6 in the period, but it was the second half that really did the Lady Buccaneers in.
UVI only led once — 3-0 with 9 minutes, 6 seconds left on Hill’s three-point play — but shot just 2 for 13 (15.4%) in the quarter and missed all four of its 3-point attempts.
While things got better in the second quarter — the Lady Buccaneers only trailed 32-18 at the halftime break — things went downhill over the final two quarters as the Lady Lions outscored UVI 51-29 to pull away.
Ja’Learia Hill, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-2 sophomore guard had a season high in posting her second straight double-digit game with the Lady Buccaneers. She made 5 of 10 from the field (including both of the team’s 3-pointers) and 5 of 7 free throws, but also had six turnovers.
Aliyah-Deen Ahmad, Florida Memorial University: The 5-8 senior guard, who transferred from California’s Victor Valley College two years ago, finished seven points off her career high. She made 10 of 17 from the field (1 of 3 on 3-pointers) and 2 of 2 on free throws. She also had three rebounds and a team-best five assists.
• UVI had its second straight game shooting 30% from the field or better, making 14 of 44 (31.8%) Friday as well as 17 of 28 on free throws. But Florida Memorial shot much better — 31 of 71 from the field (43.7%).
• Where UVI had its problems Friday was with 3-point shooting. After making 9 of 26 (34.6%) in Thursday’s loss to St. Thomas University, the Lady Buccaneers made just 2 of 11 against the Lady Lions (18.2%).
• Turnovers were a problem for UVI — especially in converting the extra chances to score. The Lady Buccaneers finished with 22 turnovers, which led to 18 points for Florida Memorial. Meanwhile, the Lady Lions had 10 turnovers — but UVI didn’t score a single point off them.
UVI wraps up its Florida road trip today when the Lady Buccaneers take on Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Fla.
The Lady Gyrenes (1-0) opened their season Thursday with a 90-40 victory over the University of Fort Lauderdale.
