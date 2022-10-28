The numbers — or lack of them — haven’t worked well for the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team in its season-opening road trip to Florida.

That was on display Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the undermanned Lady Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss, falling to Florida Memorial University 83-47.

