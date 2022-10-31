Another slow start led to another loss for the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team.
The Lady Buccaneers capped their season-opening road trip through Florida with a 90-51 loss at the hands of Ave Maria University on Saturday night in Ave Maria, Fla.
Aaliyah Williams scored a game-high 13 points and Brittney Smith added 10 points for undermanned UVI (0-3), which used all seven of its players Saturday in suffering its third straight loss.
Meanwhile, the Lady Gyrenes (2-0) won their second straight thanks to their depth, with 14 players scoring two or more points, and four finishing in double figures.
Catie Reszel led Ave Maria with 11 points, with three others — Casey Humphrey, Gianna Santacroce and Allison Fifield — adding 10 points each.
This one was over with early — the Lady Gyrenes scored the game’s first 10 points en route to taking a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Bucccaneers missed their first four shots and had three turnovers before scoring their first points, on Smith’s layup with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left.
It only went downhill from there — Ave Maria led 48-20 at the halftime break, and were up by 40 points (73-33) heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Gyrenes’ biggest lead — 49 points — came with 6:10 remaining in the game when Amelia Benjamin’s 3-pointer put them up 83-34.
Aaliyah Williams, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-10 center, a transfer from LSU-Alexandria, had a season-best scoring game for the Lady Buccaneers. She was 6 of 20 from the field (but missed her only 3-point attempt) and 1 of 1 on free throws. She also had four rebounds and both of UVI’s blocked shots.
Catie Reszel, Ave Maria University: The 5-5 junior guard came off the bench to post a season best in scoring, and finish only two points off her career high. She made 4 of 8 from the field (3 of 6 on 3-pointers), and added three rebounds and a steal.
• The Lady Buccaneers had season lows in both field goal shooting (29.4%, although their 20 made field goals was a season best) and 3-point shooting (15.4%, 2 of 13). On a positive note, their 90% shooting (9 of 10) at the free throw line was a season high.
• However, the Lady Gyrenes had a season high in field goal shooting (35 of 74, 47.3%) just two days after shooting 46.7% (35 of 75) in beating Fort Lauderdale University 90-40 in their season opener. Ave Maria also had a season best in 3-point shooting (36.7%, 11 of 30) while also having a season-low at the free throw line (56.4%, 9 of 16).
• You almost know its going to be a bad day when the opponents’ reserves outscore your entire team. That happened to UVI against Ave Maria, whose bench finished with 58 of the Lady Gyrenes’ 90 points.
UVI returns to St. Thomas for its next three games in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic tournament, which begins Thursday at UVI’s Elridge Wilbur Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
The Lady Buccaneers open play against Southern University-New Orleans (where current UVI coach Niki Collins coached before coming to St. Thomas) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Bucs then host Philander Smith College at 5:30 p.m. Friday, then Florida National University at 4 p.m. Saturday.
