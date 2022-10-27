The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team had to deal with the numbers — both good and bad — in a 75-53 season-opening loss to St. Thomas University on Thursday.
The undermanned Lady Buccaneers (0-1) dressed just seven players — and played all seven — compared to the Lady Bobcats (1-0), who played 12 of their 15 dressed players in their season opener in Miami Gardens, Fla.
But the numbers weren’t all bad for UVI.
Brittney Smith had a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) to lead three players scoring in double figures for the Lady Buccaneers. Alexia Hood, a junior transfer from Birmingham-Southern, also had 16 points and Ja’Learia Hill added 11 points.
That wasn’t enough to overcome St. Thomas’ numbers, however, which had nine players score at least two points. Marta Franco led with a game-high 20 points, with Kasey Gagan adding 10 points.
UVI actually led early in the first quarter, with its biggest margin at four points, 7-3, after Smith hit a pair of free throws with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left.
That’s when things began going downhill for the Lady Buccaneers.
St. Thomas responded by scoring 12 unanswered points over the next three minutes to take the lead, and finished the quarter with a 19-2 run for a 22-9 margin.
UVI managed to cut the lead to six points, 29-23, on Hood’s 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the second quarter. However, another run — this one 16-4 — over the rest of the period put St. Thomas up 45-27 at the half.
The Lady Bobcats’s biggest lead came late in the fourth quarter, when Bria Brown’s layup with 2:39 remaining put St. Thomas up 73-50.
Brittney Smith, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-6 forward, a transfer from NAIA school LSU-Alexandria, was 5 of 14 from the field (but made 3 of 7 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 on free throws. But she also had five turnovers.
Marta Franco, St. Thomas University: The 5-3 junior guard, a transfer from NCAA Division II program Flagler College, made 7 of 14 from the field (including 1 of 2 3-pointers) and a team-best 5 of 6 free throws. She also flirted with a triple-double, adding eight rebounds and six assists.
• Neither team shot particularly well in their first game of the 2022-2023 season, with UVI making 18 of 60 from the field (30%) and St. Thomas 28 of 88 (31.8%).
The difference for the Lady Bobcats came from their extra opportunities (thanks to 28 turnovers by the Lady Bucs, led by 10 from sophomore transfer Ja’Learia Hill). The extra chances led to 24 extra points for St. Thomas.
• One area where UVI did excel in was on its 3-point shooting. The Lady Buccaneers made 9 of 26 from long range (34.6%), compared to 6 of 45 by St. Thomas (13.3%). All but one of Hood’s points came off 3s (5 of 13).
• Another area where UVI held its own was in rebounding. While the Lady Bobcats finished with a 61-49 advantage, led by a game-high 14 boards by 6-2 forward Mya Victor, the Lady Buccaneers had three players finish with 10 or more rebounds.
In addition to Smith’s 11 boards, 5-7 junior Teliya Johnson, a transfer from Denmark (S.C.) Technical College, also had 11 rebounds; and 5-10 junior Aaliyah Williams, who also transferred from LSU-Alexandria, finished with 10 rebounds.
The Lady Buccaneers have a long drive — all of 1.1 miles — from St. Thomas to face their next opponent, taking on Florida Memorial University today at the FMU Wellness Center in Miami Gardens. Game time is 5:30 p.m. Atlantic.
— Email Sports Editor Bill Kiser at bkiser@dailynews.vi.