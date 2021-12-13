The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team was seconds away from winning its second straight game.
College of Coastal Georgia guard Kenny Brown made sure that didn’t happen, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to hand the Buccaneers a 67-66 loss on Sunday afternoon in Brunswick, Ga.
Chris Williams scored a season-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures for UVI (2-8). LiWayne Richardson had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds, Eliyah Stevens also double-doubled with 12 points and 10 boards, and Jaren Johnson had 12 points.
Jamal Norris, the Buccaneers’ leading scorer at 18.9 points per game, was held to five points Sunday on 2 of 13 shooting (including 0 for 5 on 3-pointers).
Brown finished with 17 points for the Mariners (5-7) in snapping a three-game losing streak. Jordon Parks and Diamond Smith each added 10 points.
Turning point
The second half. Behind making 10 3-pointers in the first half, Coastal Georgia led by as many as 18 points in the first half and were leading 39-27 at the end of the period.
But the second half was a different story for UVI, which throttled the Mariners’ outside shooting and began whittling away at their lead.
The Buccaneers finally took their first lead since the opening minutes of the first half on Johnson’s steal and layup with 26 seconds left, going up 65-64. A Norris free throw with five seconds left upped UVI’s lead to 66-64.
That gave Coastal Georgia one last chance — and Brown delivered.
Key players
Chris Williams, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-5 freshman had his biggest game as a Buccaneer on Sunday, scoring 10 points in the second half to key UVI’s rally. He finished making 7 of 14 shots and 3 of 5 free throws, and also pulled down seven rebounds.
Kenny Brown, College of Coastal Georgia: The 6-0 senior guard has been the Mariners’ biggest threat from 3-point range. He was 4 for 9 on 3s against UVI, and is 13 for 31 (41.9%) in his last three games.
Up next
The Bucs play Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga., on Wednesday. Game time is 8:30 p.m. Atlantic.