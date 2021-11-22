After winning its first game of the season on Thursday night, the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team dropped the final two games of its weekend road trip in Wilberforce, Ohio.
The Buccaneers, which beat Wilberforce University on Thursday, saw the Bulldogs get even with a 82-73 victory Friday night at Gaston Lewis Gymnasium.
UVI then dropped its second straight game Saturday night, falling to Central State University 79-63 at Beacom-Lewis Gymnasium.
Friday’s game
Wilberforce University 82, University of the Virgin Islands 73: Foul trouble cost the Buccaneers one of their best players early in the game, as the Bulldogs used their depth to pull away and beat UVI.
Junior Will Boyd, a 6-foot-10 center, picked up four fouls in the first half, and fouled out early in the second half after scoring just six points and pulling down four rebounds in 16 minutes. Boyd was averaging 14 rebounds and 11.3 points per game.
That allowed Wilberforce to pull out to a 41-35 halftime lead, and extend it through the second half to end its five-game losing streak.
Jamal Norris scored a season-high 33 points and LiWayne Richardson added 17 points for the Buccaneers (1-7).
Cali Davis led the Bulldogs (4-7) with 21 points, with Tyrell Hearndon adding 10 points. In all, 12 players scored for Wilberforce.
Saturday’s game
Central State University 79, University of the Virgin Islands 63: The Marauders put together big rallies near the end of the first half and in the second half to hand the Bulldogs their second straight loss.
After falling behind early, UVI responded with a 27-3 run, going up 27-9 on Jaren Johnson’s 3-pointer with 10 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.
But Central State responded with a 22-11 run to close out the half, pulling within 38-31.
The sides swapped the lead twice in the second half before the Marauders pulled ahead for good on Orion Monford’s 3-pointer with 10:55 left for a 52-50 lead, igniting a 20-0 run that put Central State up 69-50 with 4:27 remaining.
Norris had his second 30-point game of the weekend, leading the Buccaneers (1-8) with 30 points. Richardson added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Boyd had 14 rebounds but only four points..
Monford led the Marauders (2-0) with 22 points. Raymon Adams had 20 points and Brad Lewis 12 points.
Up next
The Buccaneers take the Thanksgiving holiday off before returning to action in mid-December with a three-game road trip through Florida and Georgia.
UVI opens the series against Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 10, then moves to Georgia for the next two games – against the College of Coastal Georgia on Dec. 12 in Brunswick, Ga.; and Truett McConnell University on Dec. 15 in Cleveland, Ga.