The University of the Virgin Islands men’s basketball team fell into a pattern during its weekend series against Morris College — fall behind early, rally late.
Like in Friday’s season-opening loss, the Buccaneers did the same thing in the second game of their doubleheader against the Hornets, eventually losing 68-62 on Saturday in Sumter, S.C.
Will Boyd had a double-double with a program-record 22 rebounds to go with 12 points, leading four players in double figures for UVI (0-2).
St. Thomas’ Denny Gonzalez added 11 points off the bench, and Jamal Norris and LiWayne Richardson had 10 points each for the Buccaneers.
Alazawishes Kelly had a game-high 25 points and Chris Morris added 19 points for Morris (3-0). Dy’Shaan Johnson pulled down 12 rebounds.
Turning point
After trailing 33-18 at the half and going down by as many as 21 points early in the second half, UVI started to make things interesting in the final two minutes.
Trailing 67-52 with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, Jaren Johnson scored eight points during a 10-1 Buccaneers run to close out the game.
Key players
Will Boyd, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-10 junior was a force inside for the Buccaneers, with nearly as many offensive rebounds (10) as Morris had as a team (12). He also had a pair of blocked shots.
Alazawishes Kelly, Morris College: After scoring just two points on 1 of 8 shooting (0 for 7 on 3-pointers) in Friday’s game, Kelly cut loose Saturday, making 7 of 15 shots (including 4 of 11 3-pointers) and 7 of 9 free throws. He also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Observations
• UVI put together another decent shooting game, making 24 of 55 from the field (43.6%), and did better in its 3-point shooting (4 of 13) than Friday’s 1 for 13 effort. But free throws are still a problem for the Buccaneers — 10 of 22 (45.5%) in Saturday’s loss, and 10 of 26 (38.5%) Friday.
• UVI got better support from its bench Saturday — led by Gonzalez, the Buccaneers outscored Morris’ reserves 20-7, after the Hornets finished with a 23-5 advantage in Friday’s game.
Up next
UVI’s men plays its first home game in more than 20 months Wednesday night, hosting Wilberforce University at 8 p.m. on the first day of the University of the Virgin Islands HBCU Basketball Classic at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.