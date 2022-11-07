ST. THOMAS — In the two-plus years that Jerel Drew has been the University of the Virgin Islands’ athletics director, he’s dealt with a pandemic, gotten the program out of hock with its sanctioning body and even found it a new conference home.
Now someone else will take the reins of the program, as Drew has stepped down as head of the Buccaneers’ athletics program to take a new position with a university on the mainland United States.
Drew confirmed his departure in a telephone interview with The Daily News on Monday. While he would not say where he was heading, Drew said “that I had a new opportunity, and that’s the main reason I’m moving on. I’m getting closer to home, to family.”
Drew said he informed UVI President David Hall and Camille McKayle, the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, several weeks ago that he was leaving his post.
When he was hired as UVI’s athletics director, Drew beat out more than 100 applicants for the job — his first as an AD after nearly three years at Elizabeth City (N.C.) State University, a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the oldest HBCU athletics conference in the nation.
Drew’s first day at UVI was Sept. 1, 2020 — nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the problems that it brought over the next two years.
Less than three months later, the university decided to cancel its spring 2021 sports seasons — most sports had been pushed back from the fall of 2020 — because of the pandemic. And in late January, UVI called off the remainder of its 2021-2022 basketball season due to rising COVID cases stateside.
“There was a lot of things that came up that we had to deal with,” Drew said. “But at the same time, I look at the merits of what I did while I was here, and what we were able to accomplish.”
That list is plenty long — and brought about a number of firsts for the university:
• Drew led an initiative that led to a complete rebranding of UVI’s athletics department, with new logos for the Buccaneers’ program in July 2021.
• That same month, the school announced its first athletics apparel and footwear deal, signing on with worldwide sports brand Adidas for the next three years.
• Drew spearheaded an academic audit of UVI’s athletics program, as well as rules education training for athletics and registrar’s office personnel. That training was required by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics after an investigation led to the school’s suspension from postseason competition for the 2019-2020 school year, and probation the following year.
• The formation of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic tournament in 2021, which brought men’s and women’s teams from HBCU’s to the UVI Sports and Fitness Center for three days of games. The second-annual tournament was held this past weekend — the last event Drew would work as the Buccaneers’ athletics director.
• Then there’s the biggest move — the announcement last week that UVI would become a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, the NAIA’s only HBCU-only league, beginning with the 2022-2023 season.
It’s the university’s first conference affiliation since it was a member of the Liga Atlética Interuniversitaria (LAI), an independent league primarily consisting of Puerto Rico colleges which UVI competed in from 2005 until 2017, when it became a member of the NAIA.
“A lot of this stuff had never happened in the school’s history,” Drew said. “And going into the GCAC, and no longer being an independent — I look at it as positives. We accomplished a lot, we’ve done a lot.
“I’m happy with it, happy with everything I’ve accomplished. As far as UVI, I can say to myself — and I think the administration agrees, and a lot of people will agree as well — that at least set the ship where it has a great trajectory to move forward.”
