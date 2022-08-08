Last week, the University of the Virgin Islands’ Athletics Department was ready to name Jason Gilliam-Alexander as the new head coach of its men’s basketball team.
However, school officials rescinded the job offer after getting the results of Gilliam-Alexander’s background check — namely that he had been stripped of his teaching license in Florida.
Tamika Thomas Williams, the university’s director of public relations, confirmed Monday afternoon that UVI’s offer to Gilliam-Alexander had been withdrawn.
“Basically, the university had issued a conditional offer of employment to the individual to coach our men’s basketball team at UVI, but it was subject to completion of due diligence on our part, and completing a background check,” Williams said in a telephone interview.
“We did end up learning some adverse information that caused us to rescind the offer of employment to the candidate,” she said.
Williams would not reveal what “adverse information” the university’s background check — performed by UVI’s Human Resources Department, aided by a third-party investigations firm — discovered.
However, The Daily News learned that Gilliam-Alexander had his Florida Educator Certificate permanently rescinded in November 2021 after a state investigation showed that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with female students.
According to a Dec. 29, 2021, story that appeared in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Florida Department of Education’s Education Practices Commission ruled that Gilliam-Alexander “failed to protect students from conditions harmful to their education, mental health and physical safety.”
The commission revoked Gilliam-Alexander’s teaching license and made him ineligible to reapply. According to the Sun-Sentinel story, state records showed that he did not contest the commission’s actions.
The 48-year-old Gilliam-Alexander, who has spent the past three years as an assistant coach and adjunct professor at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Fla., was prior to that a language arts teacher, as well as head junior varsity basketball coach and varsity assistant coach, at Nova High School in Davie, Fla., from 2017-2019.
It was during his tenure at Nova High that Gilliam-Alexander was first accused by the Broward County (Fla.) Public Schools, then by the Florida Department of Education, of inappropriate conduct with multiple female students, according to the Sun-Sentinel story.
Gilliam-Alexander resigned from his position at Nova High, which was accepted by the Broward County School Board in early October 2019. Soon after, he joined the basketball staff at Florida Memorial.
Gilliam-Alexander’s troubles leaves UVI still having to find a new coach to head up the Buccaneers’ men’s basketball program after Alfonzo Duncan left after two seasons, both affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duncan’s first season in 2020-2021 was canceled entirely due to the pandemic, while the 2021-2022 season was called off in late January due to rising omicron variant cases in both the U.S. Virgin Islands and mainland United States.
That ended the Buccaneers’ season with a 2-9 record for its men’s team and a 7-4 record for the women’s program, headed by Niki Collins.
According to an email from UVI athletics director Jerel Drew, there are four remaining finalists from the pool of applicants.
“They all have experience in coaching at the NAIA level,” Drew’s email said. “The university is working to select the final candidate as soon as possible. UVI will announce the successful candidate once the selection process is complete, to include a complete background check.”
While no information was available on the number of applications received for the current opening, Duncan was chosen from a pool of 65 applicants when he was hired as the replacement for Jeff Jones in early November 2020.
“We’re in the middle of that process,” Williams said. “I’m not sure exactly how or if we will finalize someone’s employment right now.”
