The University of the Virgin Islands’ main athletics facility on its St. Thomas campus has now been renamed to honor a Virgin Islander whose athletics and academic achievements in the territory span decades.

In a Friday morning ceremony, university officials renamed UVI’s Sports and Fitness Center for Elridge Blake, a St. Thomas native who helped develop the Historically Black College and University’s athletics program in the mid-1970s.

