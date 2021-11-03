Both Niki Collins and Alfonzo Duncan found things they liked from their University of the Virgin Islands’ basketball teams in last week’s season-opening games in South Carolina.
However, both coaches also found plenty of areas that needed work as the Buccaneers enter their first home games of the season in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic, which begins today at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
The three-day tournament will feature UVI’s men’s and women’s basketball teams facing off against teams from fellow Historically Black Colleges and Universities Arkansas Baptist College, Huston-Tillotson University, Warner University and Wilberforce University.
“I’m looking forward to the experience overall,” said Buccaneers women’s head coach Niki Collins. “Even though we’re not in season, we haven’t had many people on campus. It’ll be a great chance for people to see what we’re building here.
“I’m excited for the girls and the guys to actually have somebody here to showcase their talent and how seriously we’re taking this program.”
However, both UVI teams face a tough three-games-in-as-many-days stretch this week.
The Buccaneers are coming off playing back-to-back games against Morris College this past weekend in Sumter, S.C. And that’s after flight delays kept UVI’s teams from arriving stateside until early Friday morning, and returning to the territory mid-afternoon Sunday.
“To be honest with you, I still haven’t recovered from coming off the road,” UVI men’s head coach Alfonzo Duncan said Tuesday.
Collins’ Buccaneers do have some momentum on their side, having come away from the weekend road trip with back-to-back wins over the Hornets.
That’s the first time UVI’s women have won two straight games in nearly 22 months, and the confidence boost it’s given to her short-handed roster isn’t lost on Collins.
“It was an opportunity for us to grow individually, and gain the IQ they wouldn’t get just through practice,” Collins said.
The Buccaneers only dressed six players for last week’s games against Morris, with two of their more-experienced newcomers — junior guard Melea Lovelace, a transfer from Illinois’ Kaskaskia College; and guard Amber Appiah-Kubi, a graduate transfer from Tennessee State — sitting out.
“I wanted to give our freshmen players more game experience,” Collins said.
And for the most part, UVI’s underclassmen delivered — freshman Kaya Evans, a St. Thomas native who played high school ball in Colorado, had a season-best 24 points in Friday’s 52-48 victory; on Saturday, freshman Mia Davis from Atlanta had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) in a 52-31 win.
But there were problem areas as well, Collins said, such as free throw shooting and turnovers.
“We talked about all of that,” she said. “We need to work on pushing the tempo — we missed a lot of opportunities to score in transition. … The only thing I’m concerned about is [UVI’s players] keeping their edge. They need to be in shape to be able to play 30-40 minutes, if need be.
“[The wins] give them more confidence because they know what they can do, but for me, it gives me more insight on the little things we need to work on.”
On the other hand, Duncan believes there’s more work to do with his Buccaneers, who are coming off back-to-back losses against Morris — 60-51 on Friday and 68-62 on Saturday.
Both games had an overriding theme — UVI went down early, trailing by double digits at halftime, only to mount second-half rallies to make things more interesting.
“The inexperience was killing us,” said Duncan, whose 10-man roster has seven freshmen. “That’s something we’ve got to work on, to put together some wins with this group.”
Anchored by 6-foot-10 centers Will Boyd and LiWayne Richardson, the Buccaneers did show a strong inside game against the Hornets, averaging more than 45 rebounds a game.
But Duncan said the little things — free throw shooting, for example, where UVI shot 41.7% (20 of 48) in two games — need work.
“This team hasn’t played anywhere near what my expectation is,” he said. “There’s a few things we’re lacking … just the intangibles you need to be successful.
“But we’re working hard to have a winning season, which is something UVI has never had. But it’s not going to be easy, by any stretch.”