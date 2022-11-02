ST. THOMAS — When Jerel Drew took over as the University of the Virgin Islands’ athletics director just over two years ago, one of his goals was to grow the department’s offerings and improve its public visibility.
The university took a big step towards achieving both Tuesday morning, announcing that UVI would become a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) beginning with the 2023-2023 school year.
“Today is a very, very exciting day — and such a blessing,” said Drew, who became UVI’s athletics director in September 2020. “It’s an opportunity for growth, expansion and success.
“Two years ago, when I was granted this opportunity. I made a promise when I came here … that we would have a large impact in our HBCU community. It’s a tremendous occasion — the University of the Virgin Islands will be proud members of the GCAC.”
The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference is one of five HBCU — Historically Black Colleges and Universities — conferences nationwide and the only one affiliated the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), of which UVI has been a member since the 2016-2017 school year.
The other HBCU conferences are all affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association, otherwise known as the NCAA — the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), both competing at the Division I level, and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAA) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) at Division II.
UVI will become the ninth member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, which was founded in 1981 and became an all-HBCU conference in 2010. Current members are founding schools Dillard University in New Orleans, La., and Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Miss.; Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., Oakwood University in Huntsville, Ala., Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss., Southern University of New Orleans, and Wiley College in Marshall, Texas.
Two of those schools — Southern-New Orleans and Philander Smith — are taking part in the second annual UVI HBCU Basketball Classic, which begins today and runs through Saturday at UVI’s Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
“We are so excited the University of the Virgin Islands will become our ninth member for our Gulf Coast Athletic Conference,” GCAC Commissioner Kiki Baker-Barnes said during Tuesday’s announcement. “This is really a monumental occasion.”
This will also be the university’s first conference affiliation since it was a member of the Liga Atlética Interuniversitaria (LAI), an independent league primarily consisting of Puerto Rico colleges which UVI competed in from 2005 until 2017, when it became a member of the NAIA.
“It is a very historic moment for us, as others have said,” UVI President David Hall said. “It’s a continuation of growth that has occurred with our athletic program over the years. There was a time where the programs didn’t participate in any conference at all. … Now we’ll be a part of a conference within the NAIA, that has someone promoting the conference and by extension, promoting ourselves.”
It’s also prompting UVI officials to expand the offerings of the athletics department.
The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference currently holds championships in seven sports — men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track and field (both indoor and outdoor), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s baseball, women’s softball and women’s volleyball.
Meanwhile, UVI has intercollegiate athletics programs in just two sports — men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s track and field (although that program is currently on hiatus). Drew said that the UVI athletics department’s expansion would likely be in sports that have territorial interest and potential recruits.
“You always dream big, but we have to look at what we can do and what we have,” he said. “Understanding the history here, there’s no issue we’ll have to look at volleyball (which was an intercollegiate sport at UVI until its women’s team was dropped in 2008 and the men’s team several years later), and for the St. Croix campus, soccer.”
Baker-Barnes also confirmed that the Blake Sports and Fitness Center is under consideration to host the GCAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments down the road — “within the next two or three years,” she said.
“We really hope to be hosting the championships here,” she said. “We’ll have to figure out how we’ll work together … working collaboratively with the community to figure out how we’re going to make that happen. I do believe we have a unique opportunity to really take this to another level, and for UVI to be the center of it.”