ST. THOMAS — When Jerel Drew took over as the University of the Virgin Islands’ athletics director just over two years ago, one of his goals was to grow the department’s offerings and improve its public visibility.

The university took a big step towards achieving both Tuesday morning, announcing that UVI would become a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) beginning with the 2023-2023 school year.

