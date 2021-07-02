The University of the Virgin Islands unveiled a new logo for its athletics department and teams Thursday afternoon that will be used by the Historically Black College and University’s teams beginning with the upcoming season.
The new logo — designed by Phoenix Design Works, a New Jersey-based firm that has worked with both college and professional sports teams and leagues — was created to “establish a culture of athletic [and] academic excellence and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics [NAIA] compliance,” according to a statement by new UVI athletics director Jerel Drew.
“I hope to create a new athletic vision that reflects and embodies UVI’s heritage and history as a Historically Black College and University,” Drew said in a prepared release.
“After consulting with the various constituents of the university, there was a consensus that there was a need to improve and raise the Athletic Department’s image to a competitive standard with other universities.”
While UVI is retaining its traditional Buccaneers nickname for its athletic teams, the new logo’s design more reflects on the territory’s culture — incorporating a mocko jumbie and steel pan — and history, with a buccaneer’s ship and a sugar mill.
The new UVI Athletics Department logo was finalized after several rounds of redesign by Phoenix Design Works, involving feedback from UVI president David Hall, current and former students, UVI’s Office of Institutional Advancement, and the university’s Student Government Association.
The new logo will be used on UVI’s revamped athletics website, which will be unveiled at a later date, and social media sites as well as on team uniforms, athletics department apparel and merchandise, publications and at athletics facilities on UVI’s campuses on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
“We are very excited about the great work that Phoenix Design has done with our athletic branding,” Drew said. “We are looking forward to an exciting relaunch of our athletic department for the fall.”
While having an athletics program for 15 years, UVI has only been a member of the NAIA since the 2016-2017 season.
It currently fields teams for men and women in basketball, soccer and track and field. The school also has a cheerleading program and a newly-established eSports program.
— Bill Kiser