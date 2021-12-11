The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team has shown it can score with the ball this season.
But against Trinity Baptist College, the Buccaneers showed they can play some tough defense in taking a 91-54 victory over the Eagles on Friday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
Alabama State transfer Kaeani Berry scored a season-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures — with two of them posting double-doubles — for UVI (6-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Melea Lovelace had her first double-double with 17 points and a season-best 10 rebounds, Tennessee State transfer Amber Appiah-Kubi also double-doubled with 15 points and a season-best 10 rebounds, and Kierra Neal added 12 points for the Buccaneers.
Triniti Snead led Trinity Baptist (0-5) with 17 points, with Oceane Tabbak adding 14 points.
Turning point
The third quarter. UVI rallied from a three-point deficit in the first quarter to take a 44-36 halftime lead when they went on an offensive and defensive tear, outscoring Trinity Baptist 24-7 in the quarter to take a 68-43 lead entering the final quarter.
The Buccaneers would continue extending their lead in the fourth quarter, with Neal’s layup at the buzzer giving UVI its biggest lead of the game.
Key players
Kaeani Berry, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-1 junior used her height advantage well against Trinity Baptist, especially in the third quarter. She scored 10 points in the period on 4 of 5 shooting (and 2 for 2 on free throws). She finished making 8 of 10 shots and 4 for 4 free throws, and also had eight rebounds and two steals.
Triniti Snead, Trinity Baptist College: The 5-9 junior forward was the Eagles’ most consistent threat, but she even had her problems against UVI. She made 8 of 19 shots (but missed her only 3-point attempt) and make just 1 of 5 free throws. She also had a team-best eight rebounds and three steals.
Observations
• The Buccaneers scored a season-high thanks to their shooting, where they made 46.1% from the field (35 of 76) — including 6 of 21 3-pointers — and 15 of 18 free throws.
• UVI’s defense also played a part, holding Trinity Baptist to 32.8% shooting (20 of 61) and 3 of 21 on 3-pointers. The Eagles also make just 11 of 21 free throws.
• Led by Lovelace and Appiah-Kubi, the Bucs also dominated the inside game, outrebounding the Eagles 46-28 and outscoring them in the paint 32-14. UVI’s 19-11 advantage in offensive boards led to a 14-8 edge in second chance points.
• The Buccaneers’ defense forced 18 turnovers, while UVI made a season-low 10. That led to a 25-3 advantage in points.
Up next
UVI travels to Brunswick, Ga., to play College of Coastal Georgia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m. Atlantic.