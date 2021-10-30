It’s been nearly 21 months since the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team last won a game.
The Buccaneers finally pulled that off — but it wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t pretty.
UVI won its season-opening game Friday night, holding off a late rally to beat Morris College 51-48 in Sumter, S.C.
Freshman Kaya Evans scored a game-high 24 points and sophomore Kierra Neal added 15 points for the Buccaneers (1-0), whose last win came on Feb. 1, 2020, against Atlanta’s Carver College.
UVI went on to lose its final three games that season, then had its 2020-2021 season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diamond Stewart had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Hornets (0-1), with Jada Dickson adding 11 points and five steals.
Turning point
The closing minutes of the fourth quarter. After trailing 14-11 after the first quarter, the Buccaneers fought back in the second quarter to take a 29-26 at the half.
UVI never trailed again, eventually pulling ahead 47-36 — its biggest lead of the game — on a Neal 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
That’s when things nearly went south for the Buccaneers.
Morris went on an 11-2 run over the next 4 ½ minutes, with Jahnyra Donovan’s jumper with 24 seconds left pulling the Hornets within 49-48.
However, Buccaneers freshman Mia Davis broke free for a fast-break layup with 13 seconds left to push UVI’s lead back to three points, and Dickson missed a game-tying 3 with four seconds remaining.
Key players
Kaya Evans, University of the Virgin Islands: The St. Thomas native, who played high school ball in Colorado, was a big 3-point threat for the Buccaneers, especially in the first half (13 points). She finished making 10 of 21 field goals (4 of 15 on 3s). The 5-foot-7 guard also had four rebounds and three steals.
Kierra Neal, University of the Virgin Islands: The sophomore transfer had some big baskets in the second half for the Buccaneers. She finished making 6 of 12 from the field (2 of 5 on 3s), and also had five rebounds and four assists — and seven turnovers.
Diamond Stewart, Morris College: Stewart played every minute for the Hornets, and pretty much had to. She made 7 of 12 field goals, and had five offensive rebounds and four steals.
Observations
• The Buccaneers went with a combination of youth and experience to start Friday’s game — freshmen Evans, Mia Davis and Lynnea Pugh and Kaya Evans teamed with Neal, a transfer from Southwest Community College, and junior Kaeani Berry, a transfer from Alabama State. However, they only used one sub, freshman Kashay Bass, a 5-10 forward.
• UVI had a better shooting night than Morris, making 21 of 55 field goals (38.2%) and 6 of 23 3-pointers to the Hornets’ 15 of 48 from the field (31.3%) and 4 of 22 3s. However, the Buccaneers almost gave up the game due to their problems at the free throw line — 4 of 13, compared to Morris making 14 of 26.
Up next
The University of the Virgin Islands wraps up its weekend doubleheader with Morris College at 2 p.m. today in Sumter, S.C.