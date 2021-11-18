There’s nothing like winning to build a team’s confidence, and Niki Collins has seen her University of the Virgin Islands women’s basketball team do a lot of that through the first two weeks of the 2021-22 season.
But a three-game series in Wilberforce, Ohio, could be an opportunity for the Buccaneers to build even more confidence — and get some revenge for the lone blemish on their record.
UVI opens the series today with the first of two games against fellow NAIA program Wilberforce University, followed by a game Saturday against NCAA Division II school Central State University. Game time for today’s and Friday’s games are 6 p.m. Atlantic, while Saturday’s game begins at 3 p.m. Atlantic.
The Buccaneers enter the three-game stretch with a 4-1 record, with the lone loss coming against Wilberforce (5-3). The Bulldogs defeated UVI 62-44 on Nov. 4 during the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic.
That loss snapped the Buccaneers’ three-game winning streak — the team’s longest since the 2018-2019 season — but UVI recovered with a back-and-forth victory over Huston-Tillotson College on the final day of the UVI HBCU Classic.
“The team’s feeling confident going in,” Collins said. “As you know, we’ve actually have our more experienced guards to start the game. That means everybody is going to be able to play at their true positions. Everybody’s going to feel more confident.”
After going with primarily freshmen in the lineup to start in their first four games, Collins brought on two upperclassmen — guards Melea Lovelace, a junior transfer from Kaskaskia College in Illinois; and Amber Appiah-Kubi, a grad student transfer from Tennessee State — as starters against Huston-Tillotson.
The two upperclassmen went on to combine for 30 points — Appiah-Kubi had 16 and Lovelace 14 — in UVI’s 68-67 victory over the Rams.
“The [UVI HBCU Classic] was big,” for our confidence, Collins said. “Just being able to play in front of their classmates and their professors, so they can see how seriously they take it. Winning two out of three games was really big for their confidence.
“But that third game — I think I had a mini-stroke that game. It was great being able to respond from the loss we had a day before, and it was a great statement game because we were at full throttle. With that win, we were able to see what we could do.”
Yet the Buccaneers have spent the last two weeks since the UVI HBCU Classic working on some of their weak areas — primarily with ball control.
Even with a winning record, turnovers have been a problem for UVI. Through the first five games, the Buccaneers have averaged more than 28 turnovers a game, with a season-worst 36 in their win over Huston-Tillotson.
“And they had just 16 turnovers,” Collins said. “And we also had 33 in the loss the day before [against Wilberforce]. If we had 36 turnovers in a win, it’ll be interesting just to see how competitive we can be if we can clean up those mistakes.”
UVI men’s tripleheader
The UVI men’s basketball team also have a three-games-in-three-days stretch in Ohio this weekend, as the Buccaneers look to win their first game of the season.
UVI has two games against Wilberforce today and Friday at WU’s Beacom-Lewis Gymnasium, followed by a Saturday afternoon matchup against Central State University.
Game time for the Buccaneers’ games against the Bulldogs are 8:30 p.m. Atlantic both days, while Saturday’s game against the Marauders is at 4 p.m. Atlantic.
UVI enters the stretch with an 0-6 record, including a 101-67 loss to Wilberforce on Nov. 3 during the UVI HBCU Classic. The Buccaneers’ last loss came against NCAA Division I program North Alabama, 99-47, on Nov. 13 at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
The Bulldogs are 3-6 entering Wednesday night’s road game against Kentucky State, while the Marauders open their season against the Buccaneers.