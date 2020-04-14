The athletics department at the University of the Virgin Islands underwent a major shakeup recently, with the departures of both the head coach of the men’s basketball team and the college’s athletics director.

Both Jeff Jones, the Buccaneer’s head coach for the past three seasons, and Wilberto Ramos, UVI’s athletics director for more than 3½ years, confirmed Monday that they were no longer working at the college.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.