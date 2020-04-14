Jeff Jones, center, head coach of the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team for the past three seasons, was fired by school officials recently, along with Wilberto Ramos, UVI’s athletics director for more than 3½ years.
Jeff Jones, center, head coach of the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team for the past three seasons, was fired by school officials recently, along with Wilberto Ramos, UVI’s athletics director for more than 3½ years.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
UVI vs Wilberforce 2
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, right, was removed from his job recently after three seasons, as was Wilberto Ramos, the university’s athletics director for more than 3½ years.
The athletics department at the University of the Virgin Islands underwent a major shakeup recently, with the departures of both the head coach of the men’s basketball team and the college’s athletics director.
Both Jeff Jones, the Buccaneer’s head coach for the past three seasons, and Wilberto Ramos, UVI’s athletics director for more than 3½ years, confirmed Monday that they were no longer working at the college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.