The Caribbean Drag Racing Association will hold its V.I. Agrifest Weekend index elimination races this weekend at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex near Rohlsen Airport.
A final “test and tune” session, followed by qualifying, will be held today from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
On Sunday, the index elimination races will run from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Then on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., orientation sessions will be held for the planned junior dragster program.
Admission to Saturday’s and Sunday’s races are $20 per person per day, or $35 for a two-day pass. There is no admission fee for the junior dragster program.