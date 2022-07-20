The Virgin Islands All-Stars under-18 softball team will open play Thursday in the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) regional tournament in Puerto Rico.
The regional tournament will run through Monday, July 25, at Albergue Olimpico Baseball Academy in Salinas, P.R.
Should the U-18 V.I. All-Stars win the regional tournament, it would qualify them for the RBI World Series, which will be held in Vero Beach, Fla.
The U-18 V.I. All-Stars’ roster is Jahlaiyah Hendrickson, Jayla Brown, Nia Francis, T’yannah Lake, Dyarra Peter, Dirajah O’Reilly, Elisha Ramirez, Gabriela Robinson, Mikaila Rodgers, Yemeli Rodriguez, Niyana Chesterfield, A’Myia Greaves, ShaKevia Greaves, Sapphire Cruz and Jahniya Williams. Coaches are Lloyd Jackson, Inocencia Bermudez and Richard Clendinen.