Nicholas D’Amour is already ranked among the top 10 archers in the world.
Now the St. Thomas resident is an early favorite to contend for a medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games after posting a top-three qualifying round over the weekend in El Salvador.
The 21-year-old D’Amour — No. 6 in the latest World Archery rankings — finished third in Sunday’s men’s recurve division qualifying with a score of 666 at the Merliot Archery Range in San Salvador.
That puts the U.S. Virgin Islands archer behind top qualifier Matias Grande of Mexico, who had a high score of 676, and Cuba’s Hugo Franco second at 669.
It sets up a first-round elimination match Tuesday against Martinique’s Christel Denis Nicolas, who qualified 30th at 516.
• St. Thomas’ Anne Abernathy, a six-time USVI Winter Olympian, was 17th in Sunday’s women’s recurve division qualifying at 557. She now faces 16th-seeded Yailin Paredes of Cuba in a first-round elimination match Tuesday.
• Ritseeniyah Georges-Haughton of the British Virgin Islands finished 28th in the women’s compound division qualifying with a 539. She next faces fifth-seeded Andrea Becerra of Mexico today in a first-round elimination match.
• D’Amour and Abernathy also teamed up in the mixed recurve team division, qualifying eighth with a total score of 1,223. They went on to win their first-round elimination match over Trinidad and Tobago 6-2 (30-33, 33-32, 37-27, 35-30), but lost in the quarterfinals to Mexico 6-0 (37-35, 39-36, 38-35).
In results of other Virgin Islands athletes over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball: The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team remained in medal contention after going 1-1 over the weekend.
The USVI National Team opened with an 82-62 loss to the Dominican Republic on Saturday, but got its first Group A win the next day thanks to a forfeit victory over the Bahamas.
If the U.S. Virgin Islands can defeat Nicaragua in its final group play game today, that would send the Dashing Eagles onto the semifinals Tuesday.
Jahsean Corbett led four players in double figures for the USVI against the D.R. with 17 points. Romani Hansen added 14 points, Ivan Aska had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Amir Nesbitt scored 10 points.
Sailing: St. Croix’s Peter Stanton missed out on earning his second CAC Games medal, while two other Virgin Islands entries finished in the top 10 in their class as competition wrapped up Saturday.
Stanton, who earned a bronze medal in the 2018 CAC Games in Colombia, finished seventh in the men’s Sunfish class in 2023 with a total score of 49.
Stanton finished seventh and eighth in his first two races Saturday, but in the final race was called for jumping the start, giving him last-place points.
The other V.I. entries — Tortola’s Thad Lettsome and St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale — finished sixth and ninth, respectively, in the final men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class standings.
Lettsome wrapped a pair of eighth-place finishes around his best showing of the CAC Games — a second place behind gold medalist Enrique Arathoon of El Salvador — to close out with 50 points.
Dale also had his best finish, a fifth place, to go along with finishes of eighth and 11th. That left him with a total score of 64.
Tennis: The U.S. Virgin Islands’ players got onto the courts at the Merliot Sports Complex in San Salvador over the weekend.
In men’s singles Saturday, Tomas Del Olmo had the closest match, losing to Curacao’s Laurens Deelstra in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; while Imani Beharry fell in straight sets to Honduras’ Guillermo Bennaton 6-1, 6-4.
In women’s singles Saturday, the lone USVI player, Malena Del Olmo, lost in straight sets to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Arina Valitova 6-2, 6-1.
In men’s doubles Sunday, the USVI pairing of Imani Beharry and Finlay Miller’s scheduled Round of 16 match against Venezuela’s Brandon Perez and Ricardo Rodriguez was not completed as of press time. So was the mixed doubles Round of 16 match between the USVI’s Malena and Tomas Del Olmo’s match against Panama’s Jose Gomez and Zulay Castaneda.
Coming up
Track and Field: Events begin in earnest for Virgin Islands athletes, with six in action today.
• St. Croix’s Michelle Smith will open her bid for a CAC Games medal with a preliminary race in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.
• Michelle Smith’s older sister, St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith, has her prelim race in the women’s 800-meter run.
• USVI runner Eddie Lovett has a prelim race in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.
• Tortola’s Rikkoi Brathwaite has a prelim race in the men’s 100-meter dash.
• Two other British Virgin Islands athletes — Eldred Henry and Djimon Gumbs — go for the territory’s first medal in the men’s shot put.
Fencing: St. Croix’s Kruz Schembri, the first Caribbean fencer to earn a medal at a World Championships, will open in the men’s individual foil division today.