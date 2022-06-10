Athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands claimed four medals, including two golds, during the Puerto Rico Track and Field National Championships, held June 3-5 in Carolina, P.R.
The athletes, competing under the V.I. Track and Field Federation, were at the meet at the invitation of the Puerto Rico Athletics Federation, which was conducting the meet.
Taking gold medals for the USVI were:
X Maia Campbell, who competed collegiately at the University of Texas-San Antonio, won the senior women’s shot put in 15.05 meters (49 feet, 4.5 inches). She beat Michelle Santiago by more than 3¼ meters (11.72 meters, or 38 feet, 5.5 inches).
X Eddie Lovett, 29, a gold medalist for the USVI at the 2013 Summer Universiade in Kazan, Russia, and a former University of Florida sprinter, won the senior men’s 110-meter hurdles in 14.36 seconds. He beat Edgardo Lopez by 0.16 seconds (14.52 seconds).
Earning silver medals for the USVI were:
X Mikaela Smith, who competed collegiately at Austin Peay State University, finished second in the senior women’s 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 12.99 seconds. She finished just over 4.5 seconds behind gold medalist Priscilla Morales (2:08.37).
X Malique Smith, who competed collegiately at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, finished second in the senior men’s 400-meter hurdles in 54.87 seconds. He finished more than 1 3/4th seconds behind gold medalist Angel Ruiz (53.11).