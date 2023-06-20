Two track and field athletes from the Virgin Islands claimed gold medals over the weekend at the 2023 New Balance Outdoor Nationals meet in Philadelphia.
St. Croix’s Michelle Smith and Tortola’s Adaejah Hodge, both students at Florida’s Monteverde Academy, earned their golds in record or near-record times during the four-day meet.
The 17-year-old Smith won the girls championship 400-meter hurdles final on Friday in 58.28 seconds – just 1/100th of a second off the meet record (58.27) set last year by Maryland’s Myla Greene.
Smith was the only athlete competing in the 400 hurdles at the New Balance Outdoors to break the one-minute barrier. Coming in a distant second was Michigan’s Morgan Roundtree in 1 minute, 0.59 seconds.
Smith also holds the nation’s top time in the 400 hurdles by a high school athlete, a personal-best 56.66 seconds ran on April 29 during the Corky/Crofoot Shootout.
Then on Saturday, Hodge set a meet record in winning the girls championship 200-meter dash in 22.64 seconds – just 0.04 seconds off her own British Virgin Islands national record – in the final.
The 17-year-old Hodge advanced to the finals by finishing third overall in the preliminaries in 23.17 seconds, behind Shawnti Smith at 22.84 and Lauran Lewis at 23.02. However, both Smith and Lewis didn’t finish their finals race.
Hodge – who holds the outdoor season’s top time in the 200 dash (22.31 seconds) – beat Madison Whyte in the final by 0.3 seconds (22.94), with Laila Campbell third in 23.26).
Later Friday, Hodge and Smith ran the first two legs for Monteverde Academy’s girls championship 4x400-meter relay team, which earned a silver medal in a school-record time of 3 minutes, 42.09 seconds.