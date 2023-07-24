Virgin Islands athletes brought home nine medals — including three gold medals — over the weekend at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18/Under-23 Track and Field Championships, which concluded Sunday.
The three-day NACAC Championships were held at the San Jose National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.
The U.S. Virgin Islands team was led by St. Croix’s Michelle Smith, who earned three medals — including two gold medals — and set two NACAC Championships records.
Smith, a rising senior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, opened Friday by shattering the meet record in the under-18 girls 400-meter hurdles, taking the gold in 56.99 seconds. She then earned a silver medal in the U-18 girls 100-meter hurdles Saturday, finishing second in 13.88 seconds; then claimed her second gold on Sunday by winning the U-18 girls 800-meter run in a meet record 2 minute, 9.90 seconds.
In all, USVI athletes earned five medals at the NACAC Championships — St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith, who finished her final year on Austin Peay State University, earned a bronze medal in the under-23 women’s 800-meter run, finishing in 2:12.80; while Sofia Swindell took the bronze medal in the U-18 girls 100-meter hurdles in 14.01 seconds.
Meanwhile, British Virgin Islands athletes earned four medals, including their lone gold medal by Jah’Kyla Morton, who won the U-18 girls high jump in a meet record 1.74 meters (5 feet, 8½ inches).
Others earning medals for the BVI were Beyonce DeFreitas, who claimed two medals — a silver in the U-23 women’s 200-meter dash in 23.59 seconds, and a bronze in the U-23 women’s 100-meter dash in 11.41 seconds — and Kimberly Smith, who earned a bronze in the U-23 women’s javelin in 37.54 meters (123 feet, 2 inches).
Other performances by USVI athletes were:
• Mikaela Smith also finished sixth in the U-23 women’s 1,500-meter run in 4:55.09.
• Swindell finished seventh in the U-18 girls 200-meter dash in 24.64 seconds.
• Davina Browne finished fifth in the U-18 girls shot put with a toss of 8.83 meters (28 feet, 11½ inches), and fifth in the U-18 girls javelin throw in 25.12 meters (82 feet, 5 inches).
• Akyra Joseph finished fifth in the U-18 girls heptathlon with a personal-best 3,673 points. Her best finish was second in the long jump (5.05 meters), with fourth-place finishes in the high jump (1.47 meters), 200-meter dash (26.38 seconds) and javelin throw (18.18 meters); and fifth places in the 100-meter hurdles (16.20 seconds), shot put (9.08 meters) and 800-meter run (3:03.47).
Other performances by BVI athletes were:
• Kimberly Smith finished fourth in the U-23 women’s long jump in 5.94 meters (19 feet, 5¾ inches).
• Akrisa Eristee was fifth in the U-23 women’s 400-meter dash in 55.92 seconds. She was also 10th after the qualifying races in the U-23 women’s 200-meter dash in 24.89 seconds.
• A’Sia McMaster finished sixth in the U-18 girls long jump in 5.45 meters (17 feet, 10½ inches).
• J’Den Jackson was fifth in the U-18 boys 200-meter dash in 22.01 seconds. He was also 11th after the qualifying races in the U-18 boys 100-meter dash in 10.93 seconds.
• Jonathan Lynch finished eighth in the U-18 boys 800-meter run in 1:59.60.
• Malik John was ninth after the qualifying rounds in the U-23 men’s 400-meter dash in 48.43 seconds.
• Wanyae Belle was 12th after the qualifying rounds in the U-23 men’s 100-meter dash in 10.45 seconds, and 12th after the U-23 men’s 200-meter dash qualifiers in 21.42 seconds.