EUGENE, Ore. — Track and field coaches and officials from both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands bemoan not having physical therapy and psychological services for their athletes at major championships — a way they can remain on par with their rivals and help reduce or recover from injuries.
During Sunday morning’s men’s marathon in the 18th World Athletics Championships, St. Croix’s Eduardo Garcia was on pace to set both a personal best and USVI national record 18 miles into the 26.2-mile race.
However, shortly after Garcia began the third and final lap of the 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) course through Eugene and Springfield, Ore., he began cramping.
Although Garcia finished the race, he lost his form and struggled home in a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, 16 seconds — good for 53rd out of 54 runners, and far off both his personal best and USVI record (2:17:45).
Hours later, Tortola’s Kyron McMaster, who finished fourth in the men’s 400-meter hurdles in the 2019 World Championships and was ranked fourth in the world entering this year’s meet, was pulled from the semifinals because of a hamstring injury.
The similarities between the two athletes? Neither the U.S. Virgin Islands or British Virgin Islands’ teams had a dedicated physiotherapist, and had to rely on services from other countries.
Keith Smith Sr., president of the USVI Track and Field Federation, told The Daily News there’s someone they refer their athletes to for psychological services, so plans can be developed.
“But when it comes to physical therapy, we’re lacking big time, because we don’t have anybody on staff,” Smith said. “We don’t have anybody we can say this is the person we can send, so we’re at a real disadvantage.
“We have to rely on Trinidad [and Tobago], Jamaica or somebody else and it’s a problem. Eddie was running great on Sunday and he developed a cramp in his right hamstring. He gritted through it and finished, then went to the medical tent and they worked on him there. But we didn’t have anybody here.”
British Virgin Islands team coach Willis “Chucky” Todman, also the treasurer of the BVI Athletics Association, said they also didn’t have a dedicated physiotherapist in the camp for the World Championships.
Todman said that in discussions with McMaster’s management team, things were expected by McMaster — but there was not enough being done.
“Kyron came into the championship hurt, we didn’t bring anybody and yes there was someone working with him, but that someone is working with another team,” Todman said. “For example, two nights before he ran when the physio was to do most of the work on Kyron, he called Kyron like [1 a.m.] and Kyron said that was too late. So when the physio was done with everyone else, that’s when he got to Kyron.
“If you’re paying someone an amount of money and he’s working with another athlete, obviously that country will get offended because I’m paying you to work with my athletes — even the pros do the same thing — so we definitely need to change that as well.”
McMaster wasn’t the only world-class BVI athlete who was in need of such services. Chantel Malone, who took the gold medal in the women’s long jump at the 2019 Pan-American Games, missed the World Championships due to an injury.
“We don’t have the support we need to be able to get the treatment that the top athletes are getting,” Malone said. “When you see the top athletes walking on the track, they have their physio — everything with them — to ensure they’re realigned, they’re ready and they’re firing, so that when they hit the track, all they have to do is worry about training and competing.
“But if you’re dealing with an injury, then at least for big meets, I think it’s so important just to have someone to make sure that you’re good when it’s time to go.”
Smith said he’d like to have someone that can travel to the major events to service athletes — both before and after competition, as well.
“This is to ensure that they have the right fitness, their body is ready to perform, that is something I’m going to be looking to see how that can be accomplished,” he said.
“I would love to see each federation have someone they can call upon, we have this schedule, can you be available to travel with the team and so forth.”
Todman said they need to have the services both on the ground and when they’re traveling, especially at worlds or major regional championships.
“You look at every single elite athlete, they had their trainer walking with them,” he said. “Some even had them in their hip pocket — the coach on one side, physical trained on the other. We have a ways to go to clean up our act if we want to continue being on the world stage.”