Eduardo Garcia at Worlds

Eduardo Garcia at Worlds

St. Croix’s Eduardo Garcia sprints towards the finish line in the men’s marathon on Sunday during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore. Garcia finished 53rd out of 62 runners in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 16 seconds.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

EUGENE, Ore. — Track and field coaches and officials from both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands bemoan not having physical therapy and psychological services for their athletes at major championships — a way they can remain on par with their rivals and help reduce or recover from injuries.

During Sunday morning’s men’s marathon in the 18th World Athletics Championships, St. Croix’s Eduardo Garcia was on pace to set both a personal best and USVI national record 18 miles into the 26.2-mile race.