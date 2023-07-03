Two boys teams from the St. Thomas-based Island Mixx Volleyball Club posted wins over the weekend during the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Junior Boys National Volleyball Championships.
Island Mixx V.C. has its boys under-16 and boys under-18 teams playing in the four-day tournament, which concludes Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Playing in the 16 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-16s went 1-5 in its two rounds of matches Saturday and Sunday. They were 0-3 Saturday, losing 2-0 to MOD B16 Black (25-16, 26-24) and Bay to Bay 16-Club (25-16, 25-5), and a close three-setter to Exile 16 Red (21-25, 26-24, 15-8).
But Island Mixx U-16s won its first match Sunday, taking down Forza Boys South 16U 2-0 (25-14, 25-23) in its last match of the day after 2-0 losses to 303VBA 16 Mizuno (25-19, 26-24) and Surge Boys 16 Black (25-17, 25-16).
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. U-16 team are Jalen Greenidge, Kymani Greenidge, Mikko Griffith, Jaedon Hodge, Gavin Johnson, Gabriel King, Tyric Lander, Sahid Letang, Aden Rojas, Earl Toussaint and Tarique Turnbull. The head coach is Aseah Thomas, with Mark Daniel and Carlos Roja Jr. the assistant coaches.
Playing in the 18 Club division, Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18 team went 0-6 in its weekend matches.
On Saturday, Island Mixx lost all three matches by 2-0 scores, to 303VBA 18 Mizuno Red (25-14, 25-13), SD Beach 18 Aaron (25-9, 25-13) and SPVB B18 Bravo (25-10, 25-16).
On Sunday, Island Mixx also its three matches by 2-0 scores, to Legacy Boys 18 National (25-14, 25-17), Forza Boys 18 Red (25-15, 25-14), and to RCVS 18U Naldo (25-17, 25-8).
Playing for Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18s are Jarad Brown, Ricardo Caleb, Ja’Shome Clarke, Kamanii Cumberbatch, Erick Encarnacion, Cyierro Gulpin, Ruell Hazell, Matthew Meyer, Tashimo Scatliffe, Kanif Watley and N’Khai Williams. The head coach is Shamal James, with Daniel, Curtis Gilpin and Rakeem Malone the assistant coaches.