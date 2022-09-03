U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers completed two more events Friday at the 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.
St. Croix teenager Jaidan Camacho had the best overall finish of three USVI swimmers competing in heat races Friday, finishing 33rd overall out of 36 entries in the boys 200-meter breaststroke.
The 18-year-old Camacho finished third in his heat race – the first of five held in the event – in 2 minutes, 42.32 seconds.
Two other U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers -- Lindsay Barr and Gabriella Brunt, both from St. Thomas -- were competing in the girls 50-meter backstroke heat races.
The 17-year-old Barr, swimming in the third of seven heat races in the event, finished third in the race in 32.93 seconds. That was good for 34th overall out of 53 entries.
The 17-year-old Brunt, swimming in the fourth heat race, finished eighth in 33.23 seconds, good for 37th overall.
Four U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers will wrap up competition at the World Juniors this weekend at the VIDENA Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru.
Today, Camacho will swim in his fifth and final event, in the fifth of eight heat races in the boys 50-meter breaststroke at 12:17 p.m. Atlantic time.
Also today, Barr and St. Croix teen Riley Miller are entered in the girls 50-meter freestyle. The 14-year-old Miller is in the fourth of nine heat races at 11:56 a.m. Atlantic, while Barr is in the fifth heat race at 11:58 a.m.
St. Croix teen Kaeden Gleason has two events this weekend. Today, the 15-year-old swims in the first of five heat races in the boys 400-meter individual medley at 11:18 a.m. Atlantic, then on Sunday swims in the first of three heat races in the boys 1,500-meter freestyle at 12:26 p.m. Atlantic.