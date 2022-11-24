The U.S. Virgin Islands earned its first two medals — both in sailing — from the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees’ inaugural CANOC 2022 Beach Games.
Both Peter Stanton and Mathieu Dale, both from St. Croix, claimed bronze medals in their respective classes after posting a series of strong finishes — including race wins — over the final two days of the competition, which concluded Wednesday.
Stanton took the bronze in the men’s Sunfish class after winning twice — including the final race Wednesday — and posting a runner-up finish in the final three races.
That left Stanton with 13 total points, just two behind Puerto Rico’s Marco Jose Teixidor and Venezuela’s Marx Chirinos Guevara, who finished with 11 points each.
Teixidor wound up taking the gold medal over Guevara based on the tiebreaker — total race wins, with Teixidor winning three races to just one by Guevara, who earned the silver medal.
This is Stanton’s second bronze medal in an international competition. He earned the bronze in the Sunfish class at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Tubara, Colombia.
As for Dale, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and sophomore on Roger Williams University’s sailing team, his first-ever bronze medal came in the ILCA 7 class (otherwise known as the Laser Standard class).
Dale also had a strong showing over the final two days, posting finishes of fifth and third places on Tuesday, then winning the final race on Wednesday.
That left Dale with 23 total points and in a tie with Cuba’s Dennier Infante Pupo for third. However, Dale’s final-race victory gave him the tiebreaker edge — and the bronze medal — over Pupo, whose best finish was a second place.
El Salvador’s Enrique Jose Arathoon Pacas took the gold medal by three points over Puerto Rico’s Pedro Luis Fernandez Gamboa, 9-12.
In other U.S. Virgin Islands entries at the CANOC Beach Games:
• Both of the USVI’s beach volleyball teams lost their opening matches Wednesday.
On the men’s side, the USVI’s Andreas Bump and William Clements lost 2-0 (21-9, 21-12) to Curacao’s Leonard Elsevijf and Justin van Henneigen.
Bump and Clements have two more group-play matches today — against Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua Persaud and Nicholas Williams, then against Nicaragua’s Christopher Cascante Cardenas and Jefferson Cascante Herrera.
Bump and Clements are tied with the Trinidad team in the Group C standings at 0-1.
On the women’s side, the USVI’s Khrysti Rosa and Tia Hughes lost 2-0 (21-7, 21-13) to Colombia’s Ana Maria Beltran Preciado and Vanessa Buenanoz Monsalve.
Rosa and Hughes also have two group-play matches today — against Puerto Rico’s Allanis Navas Sanchez and Maria Gonzalez Valentin, then against Shaniva Balkaran and Sharon Balkaran of Suriname.
Rosa and Hughes are tied with the Suriname team at 0-1 in Group A.
The top-finishing team in each group advances to the elimination rounds.
• The USVI’s entries in the open water swimming competitons will begin today, with St. Croix teenagers Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer and Kaeden Gleason swimming in the men’s 3,000-meter swim.
The duo will also swim in the men’s 5,000-meter swim on Saturday.