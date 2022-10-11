U.S. Virgin Islands fencer Susana Fornaris earned her first career podium finish in an International Fencing Federation-sanctioned tournament over the weekend in Costa Rica.
Fornaris earned a bronze medal in the senior women’s epee division in the San Jose Epee FIE Satellite Cup tournament, which concluded Sunday in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Fornaris shared the bronze with Mexico’s Josefina Ramirez. Peru’s Maria Luisa Doig Calderone won the gold medal, while Mexico’s Frania Tejeda earned the silver medal.
In the qualifying rounds, Fornaris finished 4-1 in her group to earn the No. 6 seed out of 25 fencers entering the elimination round.
Earning a first-round bye, Fornaris opened eliminations with a 15-5 win over 11th-seeded Daniela Gonzalez of Mexico. She then edged out third-seeded Alessandra Valeri Aicardi Gonzalez of Panama 15-14 in the quarterfinals.
However, in the semifinals, Fornaris’ run came to an end with a 10-9 loss to second-seeded Tejeda, who went on to lose to Doig Calderon in the finals 15-10.