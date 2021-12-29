ST. THOMAS — Alexandra Swayne had a choice to make this year — return to Clemson University for her senior year with the Tigers’ women’s golf team, or try her hand at going pro.
That decision, the St. Thomas resident said, didn’t take long to make — and it wasn’t a very tough decision at that.
The 21-year-old Swayne made it official Tuesday, announcing that she was foregoing her final two years of college eligibility to play professionally on the Ladies European Tour beginning next year.
“As much as college golf helped me to become a great golfer, I was ready to move on and do my own thing,” Swayne said during a youth golf clinic she conducted on the University of the Virgin Islands’ Herman E. Moore Golf Course.
“I was ready to start my career. College golf won’t be the end for me; professional golf will be the end for me. I always had that vision; it was just time to make that happen.”
Swayne, who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this year, chose to play on the Ladies European Tour instead of the U.S.-based Symetra Tour — the LPGA’s developmental series — based on the advice of Heather Bowie Young, a former touring pro and assistant coach on Clemson’s women’s golf team.
“She said the majority of girls that went to the European Tour were much more well-rounded golfers, and had a lot better experiences due to traveling to different environments every week,” Swayne said.
“The States’ golf is pretty good golf, but the European Tour was correct for me. I love to travel, so I might as well get to do both — play golf and travel at the same time.”
And Swayne will get to do a lot of traveling — and a lot of golfing — on the Ladies European Tour.
From its season-opening tournament Feb. 10-13 in Vipingo, Kenya, the tour will hold 31 tournaments all over the world — in Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Dubai, England, Finland, France, India, Ireland, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland … and yes, even one stop in the United States, in New York on Oct. 13-15.
Plus, there’s the money involved on the Ladies European Tour — a total prize fund of 24.5 million Euros (approximately $27.7 million U.S.), compared to a prize fund of $3.825 million over 20 Symetra Tour events last season (the 2022 schedule has not been released yet).
“She’s got status on both tours, but there’s more money to be made on the European Tour,” said her father, Chuck Swayne, who played on the pro tennis tour in the late 1980s and early 1990s and will travel with his daughter her first year on the tour.
“Plus, she’s played against all those girls on the Symetra Tour for years. She’s got to learn how to play to be a professional athlete, and it doesn’t happen overnight. … The average age [of the players] on the European Tour is 28, so it’s going to be a process.”
Alexandra Swayne, who was born in Ohio, took up golf at age 14 as part of the U.S. Virgin Islands Golf Federation’s junior program. While she’s not the first to go pro after getting their start there, USVIGF president Nevin Phillips — himself a PGA-certified teaching pro — has a sense that she could be one of the best.
“To make the jump to the professional level takes a lot of discipline, a lot of tenacity and a lot of dreaming to make that leap,” Phillips said. “It’s like standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon and jumping off. That’s how tough it is to be on the tour.
“Watching Alexandra and the drive that she has … she’s actually having fun, and that’s half the battle. If you can go out there and play, and try to relieve some of that pressure and actually enjoy what you’re doing, I think she’s going to do extremely well.”