After nearly six years without racing, the Caribbean Drag Racing Association will hold its first drag races at the newly-rebuilt St. Croix Motorsports Complex on Monday with the V.I. Governors Cup races.
More than $10,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs in both the car and motorcycle racing divisions, with the first races scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
This will be the second event held at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex since its rebuilding and repairs were completed earlier this year. CDRA officials held a “soft opening” of the complex on Oct. 8. However, a planned series of races the next day was washed out due to heavy rain.
Gates at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex – located off Airport Road across from Rohlsen Airport – will open for spectators and competitors at 11 a.m.
For more information, email CDRA2016@gmail.com or visit the Caribbean Drag Racing Association’s Facebook page.