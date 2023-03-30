Virgin Islands Jaguars

The players and coaches of the St. Thomas-based Virgin Islands Jaguars youth basketball team, which won a Small Fry Basketball tournament in Kenosha, Wis., over the weekend. Team members are, front row from left, Nemecio Camacho, Ke’Ano Scatliffe, Re’Khye Hodge, Re’Sjhun Petersen and KayMani Williams; back row from left, assistant coach Clarence Stevenson, assistant coach Tumba Dread, Akeel Williams, Zedekiah Bruney, Nyack Nathaniel, Elijah Rosario, KyMani John, Tagh Bruney, assistant coach Jose Gonzalez and head coach Wayne Harvey.

V.I. Jaguars win Small Fry tournament in Wisconsin

The St. Thomas-based Virgin Islands Jaguars youth basketball team ran the table in winning a Small Fry Basketball tournament over the weekend in Kenosha, Wis.