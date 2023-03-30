V.I. Jaguars win Small Fry tournament in Wisconsin
The St. Thomas-based Virgin Islands Jaguars youth basketball team ran the table in winning a Small Fry Basketball tournament over the weekend in Kenosha, Wis.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
V.I. Jaguars win Small Fry tournament in Wisconsin
The St. Thomas-based Virgin Islands Jaguars youth basketball team ran the table in winning a Small Fry Basketball tournament over the weekend in Kenosha, Wis.
The Jaguars went undefeated in the two-day tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at the Kenosha Boys and Girls Club, capped by their 61-59 victory over the Windy City Bulldogs in the championship game.
Nyack Nathaniel, a student at St. Croix’s Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School, was named the most valuable player of the Kenosha Small Fry tournament, leading the Jaguars to a 5-0 record over the two days.
To get to the final, the Jaguars opened with a pair of victories over Kenosha teams — 57-49 over Kenosha A, and 62-35 over Kenosha B. The next day, the Jaguars topped Kenosha A again, 57-42; then defeated the Bulldogs 59-50.
Also playing for the Jaguars are Nemecio Camacho, Ke’Ano Scatliffe, Re’Khye Hodge, Re’Sjhun Petersen and KayMani Williams, Akeel Williams, Zedekiah Bruney, Elijah Rosario, KyMani John and Tagh Bruney. The assistant coaches are Clarence Stevenson, Tumba Dread and Jose Gonzalez; and head coach is Wayne Harvey.
Entries still open for 2023 Dolphin Derby Tournament
Entries are still open for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby fishing tournament.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday in the waters off St. Thomas, with cash and other awards presented to the top finishes in several categories.
The top prize — a $25,000 bonus — will go to the angler landing the largest dolphin (mahi-mahi) weighing over 55 pounds.
A cash prize will also go for the Best Boat award, as determined by the total weight of dolphin caught during tournament hours.
The “captain’s meeting” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the VIGHC’s headquarters in Red Hook, St. Thomas. On Sunday, lines can go in the water at 6:30 a.m., and all boats must be at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor Marina by 4 p.m. for their fish to qualify for weigh in.
The entry fee is $300 per boat, and covers four rods, with each additional rod $50 to a limit of six rods per boat.
For more information, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com or visit the V.I. Game Fishing Club’s website at www.vigfc.com.
— To submit items for Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. Upcoming events should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.