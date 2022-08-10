Junior skier and St. Thomas native Aurora Rodriguez Sanchez posted a pair of top-20 finishes in a tournament over the weekend at the Cerro Perito Moreno ski slopes in El Bolson, Argentina.

The 14-year-old Sanchez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, was competing in her first junior ski tournament since September 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on ski events in 2020, then she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session in Colorado in early 2021.