Junior skier and St. Thomas native Aurora Rodriguez Sanchez posted a pair of top-20 finishes in a tournament over the weekend at the Cerro Perito Moreno ski slopes in El Bolson, Argentina.
The 14-year-old Sanchez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, was competing in her first junior ski tournament since September 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on ski events in 2020, then she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session in Colorado in early 2021.
Sanchez was cleared to resume training last May, but did not get in her first practice sessions until this past July.
Competing in the under-16 division, Sanchez struggled in the slalom event on Thursday, failing to finish the first of two races in the Leo Rudolph Memorial Races. However, she did better in Friday’s giant slalom event, finishing 12th out of 39 entrants in the girls division with a two-race total time of 1 minute, 58.78 seconds.
In the Copa Club Andino Piltriquitron (C.A.P.) races, Sanchez again struggled in Saturday’s slalom, failing to finish the first race. Again, she performed better in Sunday’s giant slalom, finishing 19th out of 39 entrants in the girls division with a time of 1:06.74 in the lone race held.