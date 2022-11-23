Not one, but two Virgin Islanders, were named players of the week in college basketball by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday for their game performances last week.
St. Thomas native and South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, the consensus national player of the year last season, was named the SEC’s women’s player of the week, while Tortola native and Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge was named the conference’s men’s player of the week.
In earning her seventh SEC player of the week award and first this season, the 6-foot-5 Boston led the top-ranked Gamecocks to a pair of victories last week, including an overtime win over No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.
Boston finished with 12 points and six rebounds in an 85-31 victory over in-state rival Clemson on Thursday, then overcame foul trouble to finish with 14 points and 13 rebounds in South Carolina’s 76-71 overtime victory against the Cardinal — her 16th straight double-double against a Top 25 opponent.
Boston, a three-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball, is currently in the top 25 nationally in rebounding (24th at 10.8 per game) and field goal shooting percentage (64.7%, good for 23nd nationally).
The 6-4 Hodge, a grad student transfer from Cleveland State, also came up big for the Tigers in a pair of non-conference wins last week against SIU Edwardsville and Mississippi Valley State.
Hodge had 30 points, a career-high seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in Missouri’s 105-80 win over the Cougars on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Five days later, he scored 18 points and added four rebounds, two assists and a career-high six steals in an 83-65 victory over the Delta Devils on Sunday.
This is Hodge’s first SEC player of the week award, and the second conference player of the week award he’s earned. At Cleveland State, he was named the Horizon League’s player of the week during his senior season.